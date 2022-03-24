Amit Shah to inaugurate projects worth Rs 500-cr in UT

Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, will be visiting the Union Territory of Chandigarh on March 27 and will be inaugurating a bunch of major projects that have been initiated by the Chandigarh administration.

As per details, Shah will inaugurate the Integrated Command Control System, where traffic challans will be issued through camera surveillance. Shah will then proceed to inaugurate the Police housing complex, the new Green Building of the Chandigarh Housing Board in Sector 9, two new schools, and a water supply system that will supply to six villages.

As per estimates, Shah will inaugurate projects worth over Rs 500 crore during the day.