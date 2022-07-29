scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 28, 2022

Amit Shah to inaugurate national meet on drug trafficking tomorrow

The vehicular movement will be restricted between 3 pm and 10 pm on the road stretch from Old Barricade Chowk (Sector 1/3/4 Chowk) on Uttar Marg to Sector 5/6-7/8 Chowk (Hira Singh Chowk) on Sarovar Path for reaching Sukhna Lake on July 30 owing to Shah's visit.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
July 29, 2022 4:39:22 am
THE UT Police conducted full-fledged rehearsal of the route diversion and security arrangements for Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit in Chandigarh on Saturday.

Sources said Shah will inaugurate a two-day national conference on Drug Trafficking and National Security being conducted by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) at Punjab Raj Bhavan. He will inaugurate the government school buildings at Mauli Jagran and attend a function related to many activities related to the police department at Sukhna Lake.

Sources said NCB officials and state police officers from many states will also come to attend the conference.

Traffic Command Control Centre (TCCC) of the UT Police in Sector 17 will be inaugurated. More than 3,200 police personnel, including traffic police, general police personnel, were deputed for making the arrangements.

SSP (UT) Kuldeep Singh Chahal, DIG Deepak Purohit, SP (city) Shruti Arora, SP Ketan Bansal inspected the security arrangements at Punjab Raj Bhavan and Sukhna Lake on Thursday.

The vehicular movement will be restricted between 3 pm and 10 pm on the road stretch from Old Barricade Chowk (Sector 1/3/4 Chowk) on Uttar Marg to Sector 5/6-7/8 Chowk (Hira Singh Chowk) on Sarovar Path for reaching Sukhna Lake on July 30 owing to Shah’s visit. Traffic police said that guests/invitees are requested to approach the place of function at Sukhna Lake from Old Barricade Chowk (Sector 1/3/4 Chowk) and park their vehicles in the designated parking lots.

In a detailed traffic advisory, the police stated that the general public wishing to visit Sukhna Lake between 3 pm and 10 pm are requested to approach Sukhna Lake through road coming from St. Kabir School Light Point, Sector 26, to Kishangarh turn leading to the rear side of Sukhna Lake and road approaching Regulatory End via Kishangarh Chowk at Kishangarh village. People were advised to park their vehicles in available parking lots at the rear of Sukhna Lake.

Further, traffic movement may be restricted/diverted at other road stretches as well in view of VVIP movement on July 30.

