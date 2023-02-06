Amit Shah likely to address Haryana BJP leaders in Karnal on February 14 as BJP faces heat over pension scheme

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will likely reach Haryana’s Madhuban in Karnal district on February 14 and address the BJP’s office-bearers and other leaders as the party has been criticised for its stand against implementing the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). According to party leaders, Shah will spend a few hours in Haryana before proceeding with his other scheduled programmes.

Shah was earlier supposed to address the party leaders and workers in Gohana on January 29 but could not reach the state due to bad weather. On that day, he addressed the party workers in an online meeting.

Quoting a WhatsApp message from a central government officer, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Thursday said “the country would turn bankrupt by 2030 if the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) is implemented”.

“Nobody can implement it without (the clearance of) Parliament,” Khattar added, while underlining that it was Manmohan Singh, “an economist”, who, as the prime minister, kicked off the New Pension Scheme (NPS).

For the past year, this has been the consistent stand of Khattar on the OPS. He has stuck to it despite some recent election losses for the BJP, in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls and Maharashtra MLC seats, blamed on the Opposition’s promise to voters to bring back the OPS; and despite neighbouring Rajasthan (Congress-ruled) and Punjab (ruled by Aam Aadmi Party) already going back to the OPS. Himachal, in fact, has become the third Congress state after Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh to implement the OPS.

But with the countdown to the 2024 Assembly elections starting, there is some misgiving in the BJP ranks about Khattar’s “rigid” stance, especially as its rival Congress promises to restore the OPS if voted to power.

The BJP in Haryana is eagerly looking forward to Shah’s arrival in the state, especially to blunt the impact made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra for eight days in Haryana, divided into two phases – December 21-23 (Firozpur Jhirka, Nuh, Faridabad and Gurgaon) and January 6-10 (Panipat, Karnal, Kurukshetra and Ambala).

The Opposition parties, especially Bhupinder Singh Hooda-led Congress, have already extended their support to the employee unions who are up in arms against the Haryana government, seeking implementation of the OPS.

The state BJP leadership is heavily banking on Shah’s arrival, seeing it as a “game changer” and “morale booster” for party workers.

Currently, the BJP has all 10 Lok Sabha seats and one Rajya Sabha seat in the state, while the Congress has one Rajya Sabha seat. BJP-backed Independent Kartikeya Sharma is the third one who made it to Rajya Sabha in June 2022.

Aiming to emerge even stronger in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the state BJP has already started mobilising its cadres at the ground level.

Haryana will see Assembly polls next year, months after the Lok Sabha elections in April-May 2024. The BJP will face the polls after two terms in power. In 2014, the party came to power with an absolute majority (47 of 90 seats). Still, five years later, it could secure barely 40 seats and had to enter into a post-poll alliance with Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janta Party (JJP).