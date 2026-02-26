Amit Shah to address BJP’s Punjab rally on March 14 to sound bugle for 2027 polls

The BJP is trying to find a foothold in Punjab's political landscape after its alliance with the SAD ended in 2020. (File photo)

Sounding the bugle for the 2027 Punjab assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will organise a Badlav Rally in Moga on March 14, which Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address.

Earlier, on February 16, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held a massive “anti-drug rally” in Moga, addressed by AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Moga, a centrally located district in Punjab’s Malwa region, holds a special place in the state’s politics. Political parties consider Moga, a hotbed of farmer activism, their “lucky charm” to start campaigns from every election.

The BJP is trying to find a foothold in Punjab’s political landscape after its alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) ended in 2020. It is expected to contest all 117 seats solo in the 2027 elections. In 2022, it contested the Assembly polls in alliance with Captain Amarinder Singh’s erstwhile party, the Punjab Lok Congress (PLC), and the SAD (Sankyukt). The BJP won only two seats then.