Amit Shah to address BJP’s Punjab rally on March 14 to sound bugle for 2027 polls

Sounding the bugle for the 2027 Punjab assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will organise a Badlav Rally in Moga on March 14, which Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address.
Earlier, on February 16, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held a massive “anti-drug rally” in Moga, addressed by AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
Moga, a centrally located district in Punjab’s Malwa region, holds a special place in the state’s politics. Political parties consider Moga, a hotbed of farmer activism, their “lucky charm” to start campaigns from every election.
The BJP is trying to find a foothold in Punjab’s political landscape after its alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) ended in 2020. It is expected to contest all 117 seats solo in the 2027 elections. In 2022, it contested the Assembly polls in alliance with Captain Amarinder Singh’s erstwhile party, the Punjab Lok Congress (PLC), and the SAD (Sankyukt). The BJP won only two seats then.
Announcing Shah’s March 14 rally, BJP state working president Ashwani Sharma said Thursday that every section of Punjab was distressed on all fronts, had made up its mind to oust the AAP from power, and now considered the BJP a reliable and credible alternative for change.
“The Badlav Rally will sound the bugle for change in Punjab, to throw the AAP out in 2027,” said Sharma.
“On March 16, the AAP Government led by a “remote-controlled” Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will complete four years in office. In these four years, far from fulfilling electoral guarantees and promises, the AAP Government has failed to ensure the rule of law in Punjab. The AAP Government has taken U-turns on every promise made before coming to power,” said Sharma.
‘Even grocers are getting extortion calls’
Sharma said the law and order situation in Punjab was in shambles, while corruption linked to the drug and mining mafia was rampant. The health and education systems are deteriorating, and employees are not receiving salaries and pensions on time, he said.
“Mann not only failed to fulfil the promise of providing the minimum support price for every crop, but in the past four years, farmers have faced reductions even in the MSP for wheat and paddy sent by the Centre,” he added.
Sharma further said that incidents of chain snatching were occurring daily across villages, towns, and cities in Punjab. “Extortion calls are now being made not only to big businessmen but even to small grocers selling flour and pulses. Kabaddi players are being killed in broad daylight. Gangsters are openly firing shots and killing at will, and now even incidents are taking place fearlessly outside police stations and SSP offices,” he added, while addressing a press conference in Chandigarh.
