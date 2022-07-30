Amit Shah reaches Chandigarh to inaugurate development projects, attend national conference on drug trafficking

July 30, 2022 2:52:40 pm
Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Chandigarh Saturday and inaugurated the two-day-long NCB national conference on Drug Trafficking and National Security at Punjab Raj Bhavan. Shah will also inaugurate several developmental projects.
At Chandigarh airport, Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij, Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher and adviser, UT, Dharam Pal received Shah.
The inauguration of the National Conference on Drug Trafficking and National Security was scheduled at 10 am but was delayed. As a part of the conference, NCB will destroy thousands of kilograms of drugs at its various centres Saturday. The destruction of drugs will be telecast through video-conferencing at the conference.
After attending the national conference, Shah will inaugurate government school buildings at Mauli Jagran, a slum area of the city, and later he will attend a laser show themed on Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ at the Sukhna Lake.
Addressing a National Conference on Drug trafficking and National Security in Chandigarh. Watch live! https://t.co/niXWcdapYF
— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 30, 2022
Meanwhile, vehicular movement to reach Sukhna Lake has been restricted between 3 pm and 10 pm on the stretch from Old Barricade Chowk (Sector 1/3/4 Chowk) on Uttar Marg to Sector 5/6-7/8 Chowk (Hira Singh Chowk) on Sarovar Path. The traffic police said guests are requested to approach the place of function at Sukhna Lake from the Old Barricade Chowk (Sector 1/3/4 Chowk) and park their vehicles in the designated parking lots.
