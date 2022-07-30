scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 30, 2022

Amit Shah reaches Chandigarh to inaugurate development projects, attend national conference on drug trafficking

At Chandigarh airport, Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij, Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher and adviser, UT, Dharam Pal received Shah.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
July 30, 2022 2:52:40 pm
Amit Shah reaches Chandigarh to inaugurate development projects, attend national conference on drug traffickingUnion Home Minister Amit Shah (PTI File)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Chandigarh Saturday and inaugurated the two-day-long NCB national conference on Drug Trafficking and National Security at Punjab Raj Bhavan. Shah will also inaugurate several developmental projects.

At Chandigarh airport, Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij, Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher and adviser, UT, Dharam Pal received Shah.

The inauguration of the National Conference on Drug Trafficking and National Security was scheduled at 10 am but was delayed. As a part of the conference, NCB will destroy thousands of kilograms of drugs at its various centres Saturday. The destruction of drugs will be telecast through video-conferencing at the conference.

After attending the national conference, Shah will inaugurate government school buildings at Mauli Jagran, a slum area of the city, and later he will attend a laser show themed on Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ at the Sukhna Lake.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data firstPremium
Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...Premium
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...
Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI banPremium
Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI ban
From a childhood filled with gunshots and foul-mouths to the serenity of ...Premium
From a childhood filled with gunshots and foul-mouths to the serenity of ...

Meanwhile, vehicular movement to reach Sukhna Lake has been restricted between 3 pm and 10 pm on the stretch from Old Barricade Chowk (Sector 1/3/4 Chowk) on Uttar Marg to Sector 5/6-7/8 Chowk (Hira Singh Chowk) on Sarovar Path. The traffic police said guests are requested to approach the place of function at Sukhna Lake from the Old Barricade Chowk (Sector 1/3/4 Chowk) and park their vehicles in the designated parking lots.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Spotting damaged hospital mattress, Punjab minister makes V-C lie on it

2

Why would Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Yuzevendra Chahal want the world to see their leg-pulling session?

3

Young and waiting: India's public examination and recruitment system is failing its youth

4

In Partha Chatterjee’s eclipse, the rising sun of Abhishek Banerjee

5

Ready for encounters, will go ahead of UP: Karnataka minister

Featured Stories

Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
Explained: Who is Victor Bout, the Russian arms dealer the US may swap fo...
Explained: Who is Victor Bout, the Russian arms dealer the US may swap fo...
Explained: What is in Chile's proposed new constitution?
Explained: What is in Chile's proposed new constitution?
Facing 'greenhorn' charge, Mann govt dons new, senior colours
Facing 'greenhorn' charge, Mann govt dons new, senior colours
'Santhal ka CM' Pankaj Mishra: The all-powerful aide of Hemant Soren now ...
'Santhal ka CM' Pankaj Mishra: The all-powerful aide of Hemant Soren now ...
Mirabai favourite to win gold, Lovlina to start her campaign
CWG Day 2 LIVE

Mirabai favourite to win gold, Lovlina to start her campaign

‘Buddy Pair’, ‘Chaar Yaar’ being implemented in Armed forces: MoS

‘Buddy Pair’, ‘Chaar Yaar’ being implemented in Armed forces: MoS

Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first

Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first

Premium
‘Akbar anticipated the modern, multicultural, secular state’
Weekend Read

‘Akbar anticipated the modern, multicultural, secular state’

Read next week’s horoscope now
For subscribers first

Read next week’s horoscope now

Premium
Boy makes wine after watching YouTube video, friend hospitalised after drinking it
Kerala

Boy makes wine after watching YouTube video, friend hospitalised after drinking it

'Funda', 'mimir', 'pounce': The basics of quizzing explained

'Funda', 'mimir', 'pounce': The basics of quizzing explained

Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low
Ek Villain Returns review

Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low

Premium
New drugs for diabetes: Good for all or for a few?
ICYMI

New drugs for diabetes: Good for all or for a few?

Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian Army
Must Read

Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian Army

Premium
A 137-year-old church that marked the advent of Christian Mission work in Poona
Know Your City

A 137-year-old church that marked the advent of Christian Mission work in Poona

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 30: Latest News
Advertisement