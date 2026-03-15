From the Corridors of Power: Knees, slogans and other political fitness tests

When Amit Shah addressed a rally in Moga recently, one familiar face was missing from the stage: former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. The explanation from his camp was straightforward — a knee replacement surgery had kept him away.

Politics, however, rarely leaves things at the level of medical bulletins. As Punjab edges closer to another election cycle, it appears the season is not only about alliances and accusations. It may also be about getting the knees in shape.

Before Amarinder, his one-time aide and Congress MLA Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa had undergone knee replacement as well. And only days ago, Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring was heard advising former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, half in jest, half in warning, to consider fixing his knees too. The logic was simple: the high chair he sought demanded strong knees.

In Punjab’s politics, metaphors have a habit of turning literal. Knees, after all, carry weight, sometimes of age, sometimes of ambition. And as the electoral season approaches, the test may not just be of numbers in the Assembly, but also of how firmly contenders can stay on their feet.

The evergreen promise of ‘badlaav’

Punjab’s yearning for a turnaround has by now acquired a familiar soundtrack. A state weighed down by debt, shadowed by drugs and wrestling with unemployment continues its search for the next promise of renewal. The latest to carry that banner is the BJP.

It was perhaps inevitable then that Amit Shah christened his rally a “Badlaav rally”. Change, after all, has long been the most marketable slogan in Punjab politics.

The phrase itself carries an echo. Ahead of the 2017 Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party had also rallied voters with a call for badlaav. A few years later, that message resonated loudly enough for AAP to sweep the 2022 Assembly polls.

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Now the word returns , repackaged and redeployed. In Punjab politics, slogans tend to travel well. They simply change vehicles every few years.

Two wrongs, still no right

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann’s recent college anecdote in which he referred to a female classmate as a “bhrind” (wasp) and likened her to a Pakistani flag

quickly drew criticism from the Congress.

This, however, came not long after the ruling AAP had taken strong exception to remarks by Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira about women. The Vidhan Sabha passed a censure motion against Khaira and referred the matter to the Privileges Committee after he said that women celebrating the announcement of Rs 1,000 financial assistance could not give birth to warriors.

AAP made full political use of Khaira’s statement; the Congress responded with equal enthusiasm over the Chief Minister’s anecdote. In the exchange of outrage, each side found ample material.

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Yet the episode also offered a reminder that rhetorical one-upmanship rarely improves the tone of public debate. If anything, it simply proves an old lesson of arithmetic: two wrongs still do not make a right.

The race for the “poorest MLA”

If Bhagwant Mann’s “bhrind” remark kept social media busy, the Assembly had its own contender for the most memorable line of the week, thanks to Sangrur MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj.

Speaking during the budget debate, Bharaj cited a newspaper report to say that, in terms of property ownership, she might well be “the poorest among all MLAs in India”.

In a House where asset declarations routinely run into crores, the claim stood out for its striking modesty. Political contests are many, but the race for the most financially humble lawmaker is not one that usually attracts many entrants.

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The remark also came soon after the District Bar Association in Sangrur had barred her from its functions following a controversy linked to a local property dispute. Against that backdrop, Bharaj’s declaration about possessing the least property added a layer of unintended irony to an already lively political conversation.

The summit star who wasn’t there

The Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit–2026 had all the ingredients of a major government showcase: big announcements, packed sessions and ministers pitching Punjab as the next investment destination.

What it did not have, at least in person, was one of the officials who had spent months helping prepare the stage.

IAS officer KK Yadav, who until recently served as Secretary, Industries and Investment Promotion, had been closely involved in the run-up to the summit. In the months preceding it, he was frequently seen in meetings with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, discussing industrial policy and investment outreach. He also participated in several interactions with industrialists in India and abroad as the state tried to drum up investor interest.

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But by the time the summit opened its doors, Yadav had already been transferred out of the department.

As a result, while ministers and officials occupied centre stage at the venue, Yadav’s presence was largely confined to the promotional videos, those pre-summit montages featuring earlier meetings where he appeared briefly on screen. A few fleeting frames in the build-up, while the main event unfolded without him.