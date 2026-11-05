‘Write to Modi, we are ready’: Amit Shah dares Rahul Gandhi to seek special session on SIR

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a special session of Parliament to discuss the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), asserting that the government was ready for a debate on the issue. At a BJP rally in Karnal, Shah also questioned Gandhi over his recent Vietnam visit, asking him to disclose its purpose, duration and the people he met during the trip.

“You have just returned from Vietnam. Rahul ji, give the people of India an account of all your foreign visits. How many days did you stay in Vietnam? Whom did you meet? Why did you go, and what work did you have there. You also hold a constitutional position and are the Leader of the Opposition. The people have the right to know,” Shah said at a ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao’ rally of the BJP.

On the issue of SIR, Shah challenged Gandhi to seek a special session of Parliament. “You challenge Narendra Modi to a discussion. Rahul ji, there is no need for Modi ji for this. If you want a discussion, just write a letter to Modi ji. We are ready to convene a special session of Parliament to discuss SIR. Let us have the discussion”.

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Continuing his attack on the Congress leader, Shah accused him of disrupting parliamentary proceedings and avoiding discussions on substantive issues.

“Rahul Gandhi ji, you do not allow Parliament to function. You do not hold discussions on issues. Creating a ruckus and staging walkouts in Parliament — you have made these the culture of the Congress,” he said.

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You do not allow Parliament to function and then gather crowds on the streets to spread anarchy. What do you think? Will our 80-year-old democracy fall for your deception? Rahul ji, we are people of the streets ourselves. The BJP will respond to you in Parliament, in state assemblies, in the fields and on the streets. And if you want to gather crowds, BJP workers will give you a befitting reply there as well,” Shah said.

Claiming that the BJP’s ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao’ rallies had been organised across 600 districts, Shah said they had served to give a strong response to Gandhi.

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The Union Home Minister also accused Congress leaders of disrespecting Parliament while invoking the Constitution.

“They wave the Constitution in their hands, but instead of discharging their constitutional responsibilities, they insult Parliament and then talk about democracy,” he said.

Referring to the electoral defeats of the Congress, Shah said, “After the 2024 elections, the people of the country continued to defeat Rahul Gandhi and the Congress in elections held across the country. Where was the SIR in 2014, 2019 and 2024? Yet, you lost even then.”

Accusing the Congress of facilitating the registration of infiltrators as voters, Shah said, “Three crore people did not even appear before the Election Commission. Do you know why? Rahul Gandhi’s party had got the names of infiltrators registered as voters. Rahul ji, you can beat your chest as much as you want for infiltrators, but I want to state unequivocally that the BJP is committed to identifying infiltrators, removing their names from voter lists and then sending them out of the country, one by one.”