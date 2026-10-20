Amit Shah says ‘never felt so sad’, after meeting these victims of Punjab drug menace

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Union minister meets families of deceased anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa, Gulzar Singh in Sangrur, and Bikramjit Singh in Gurdaspur

Written by: Kamaldeep Singh Brar
5 min readMansaOct 20, 2026 07:05 PM IST
Punjab: Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the Dussehra celebrations at Daresi Ground, in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (ANI Video Grab)Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the Dussehra celebrations at Daresi Ground, in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (ANI Video Grab)
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On a day-long visit to Punjab Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah met families of three people whose deaths have been attributed to the state’s drug menace. He said he had never felt so sad in his life and assured the families of justice, with a thorough investigation into the deaths.

The BJP has made Punjab’s drug problem one of its main planks in the poll-bound state.

The three deceased whose families Shah met were anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, who was murdered in broad daylight, Gulzar Singh, who committed suicide, and Bikramjit Singh, who was killed.

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Hours before Shah arrived in Punjab, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced that the state government was handing over the investigation into Jhota’s murder to the CBI. Shah then told the family that a CBI team would reach Mansa by Wednesday noon to take charge of the investigation.

The three:

Parvinder Singh Jhota, 42

The son of retired Armyman Bhim Singh, dairy farmer Jhota was shot dead on October 13. Having fought drug addiction himself as a college student, Jhota was a prominent anti-drug activist locally, and would put up videos on social media of medical shops allegedly selling prescription medicines illegally to addicts. He also tried to get young people off drugs by getting them interested in sports.

The family has refused to carry out Jhota’s cremation till they are assured of a thorough probe. It has also rejected government compensation and employment offers.

Bhim Singh said Shah told them during his visit that the CBI would take over the case.

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Those arrested for Jhota’s killing include alleged shooter Ashwani Kumar, his wife Neelam Rani, his cousin Vipin Kumar and an associate, Laadi.

Announcing the CBI probe Tuesday, CM Mann said: “We stand firmly with Parvinder Singh Jhota’s father and his family at all times as they fight against drugs. Respecting the family’s demand, we are handing over this case to the CBI… We will not back down from taking whatever stringent steps are necessary to make Punjab drug-free.”

Gulzar Singh, 47

A daily wager from Tur Banjara village in Sangrur, the CM’s home district, Gulzar died by suicide on September 7 after allegedly consuming poison.

Gulzar’s family said he was fighting a desperate battle to keep his eldest son off drugs, and that he was harassed after he posed questions regarding the easy availability of drugs to Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema during the latter’s visit to their village.

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The family has accused local authorities of failing to address the state’s drug concerns and demanded a case against Cheema, blaming the alleged harassment for Gulzar’s suicide. It has also questioned the “rush” to cremate him, claiming it was done without their consent. Officials said a judicial inquiry has not found any of the allegations to be true.

Five people – Baljit Singh, Gona Singh, Sukhdev Singh, Vicky Singh and Baljinder Singh – have been arrested in connection with the case.

“Pressure on Gulzar, who had opposed the drug trade, had become so intense that he took his own life,” Shah said during his visit, telling the family that “the loss suffered by them could not be compensated”.

Mohanjeet Singh Sheron, an activist who was present at the meeting, said: “The Home Minister promised action in accordance with the family’s demands… He listened and promised justice. It is Jungle Raj in Punjab.”

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Sheron said he also told Shah about the alleged custodial torture he himself had faced at the hands of the Punjab Police, after he showed a black flag to CM Mann during a public function in Sangrur.

Bikramjit Singh, 40

Bikramjit, who did odd jobs to make a living, was killed on October 16 in Mari Panwan village in Gurdaspur, after he and his companions allegedly confronted some individuals selling drugs. A group armed with sharp weapons assaulted them, leaving Bikramjit critically injured. He died during treatment.

The FIR names Jugraj Singh alias Kalu, Shubh, Prince, Balwinder Kaur and Manjit Kaur, along with another unidentified person.

Bikramjit’s relatives have alleged that they have been pressured following his death, with his niece Harmeet Kaur saying: “The reason for the murder of my uncle was drug smugglers. It was not any accident.”

Shah assured the family of justice, Harmeet said.

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After meeting the family, the Union minister said: “The killing raises serious questions about the safety of people who oppose the drug trade… They are not safe (in Punjab).”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Kamaldeep Singh Brar
Kamaldeep Singh Brar

Kamaldeep Singh Brar is a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, primarily covering Amritsar and the Majha region of Punjab. He is one of the publication's key reporters for stories involving the Akal Takht, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), and the sensitive socio-political issues of the border districts. Core Beats & Specializations Religious & Panthic Affairs: He has deep expertise in the internal workings of the Akal Takht and SGPC, frequently reporting on religious sentences (Tankhah), Panthic politics, and the influence of Sikh institutions. National Security & Crime: His reporting covers cross-border drug smuggling, drone activities from Pakistan, and the activities of radical groups. Regional Politics: He is the primary correspondent for the Majha belt, covering elections and political shifts in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, and Gurdaspur. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His work in late 2025 has been centered on judicial developments, local body elections, and religious controversies: 1. Religious Politics & Akal Takht "Akal Takht pronounces religious sentences against former Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh" (Dec 8, 2025): Covering the historic decision to hold the former Jathedar guilty for granting a pardon to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in 2015. "YouTube suspends SGPC’s channel for a week over video on 1984 Army action" (Nov 20, 2025): Reporting on the digital friction between global tech platforms and Sikh religious bodies. "As AAP govt grants Amritsar holy tag, a look at its fraught demand" (Nov 28, 2025): An analytical piece on the long-standing demand for declaring Amritsar a "holy city" and its political implications. 2. Crime & National Security "Mostly Khalistanis on Amritpal’s hit list: Punjab govt to High Court" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on the state government's claims regarding jailed MP Amritpal Singh orchestrating activity from prison. "Punjab man with links to Pakistan’s ISI handlers killed in encounter" (Nov 20, 2025): Detailing a police operation in Amritsar involving "newly refurbished" firearms likely sent from across the border. "15 schools in Amritsar get bomb threat emails; police launch probe" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering the panic and police response to mass threats against educational institutions. 3. Political Analysis & Elections "AAP wins 12 of 15 zones in SAD stronghold Majitha" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant shift in the 2025 rural elections where the Akali Dal lost its grip on a traditional fortress. "Tarn Taran bypoll: woman faces threats after complaining to CM Mann about drug menace" (Nov 9, 2025): A ground report on the personal risks faced by citizens speaking out against the illegal drug trade in border villages. "AAP wins Tarn Taran bypoll, but SAD finds silver lining" (Nov 14, 2025): Analyzing the 2025 assembly by-election results and the surprising performance of Independents backed by radical factions. 4. Human Interest "Two couples and a baby: Punjab drug addiction tragedy has new victims" (Nov 20, 2025): A tragic investigative piece about parents selling an infant to fund their addiction. "Kashmiri women artisans debut at Amritsar’s PITEX" (Dec 8, 2025): A feature on financial independence initiatives for rural women at the Punjab International Trade Expo. Signature Beat Kamaldeep is known for his nuanced understanding of border dynamics. His reporting often highlights the "drug crisis in the underprivileged localities" (like Muradpur in Tarn Taran, Nov 9, 2025), providing a voice to marginalized communities affected by addiction and administrative neglect. X (Twitter): @kamalsbrar ... Read More

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