Amit Shah says ‘never felt so sad’, after meeting these victims of Punjab drug menace

On a day-long visit to Punjab Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah met families of three people whose deaths have been attributed to the state’s drug menace. He said he had never felt so sad in his life and assured the families of justice, with a thorough investigation into the deaths.

The BJP has made Punjab’s drug problem one of its main planks in the poll-bound state.

The three deceased whose families Shah met were anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, who was murdered in broad daylight, Gulzar Singh, who committed suicide, and Bikramjit Singh, who was killed.

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Hours before Shah arrived in Punjab, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced that the state government was handing over the investigation into Jhota’s murder to the CBI. Shah then told the family that a CBI team would reach Mansa by Wednesday noon to take charge of the investigation.