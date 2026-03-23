Ready to hand over suicide case of Punjab warehousing corporation official to CBI: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Monday asked all MPs from Punjab to formally write to him about the suicide case of Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, district manager of Punjab State Warehousing Corporation (PSWC), stating that he is willing to transfer the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

He was responding to Congress MP Gurjit Singh Aujla, who raised the issue in Lok Sabha. Shah said, “Yeh masla Punjab Rajya ka hai. Punjab ke saare saansdo se mera niwedan hai mujhe likh ke de dein ke CBI ko transfer kar dein. Mai tak se kar dunga (This is a matter pertaining to Punjab state. I request all the MPs from Punjab to write to me formally that the case be transferred to CBI. I will do it immediately).”

Randhawa allegedly died by suicide Saturday morning. A purported video surfaced on social media in which Randhawa accused Punjab Transport Minister and AAP leader Laljit Singh Bhullar of harassment. Bhullar was forced to step down as minister, and the Amritsar police registered an FIR against him, his father Sukhdev Singh Bhullar, and his personal assistant Dilbag Singh Saturday.

Aujla said that the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and the PSWC planned to construct storage facilities in Punjab with a capacity of 50,000 tonnes. Tenders for 20,000 tonnes of this storage space were awarded to Bhullar’s father and the minister had been pressuring officials at the warehousing corporation to secure additional tenders, he alleged. Shah interrupted the Congress MP and asked all the MPs to write to him.

Following Shah’s assurance, four Congress MPs-Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Charanjit Singh Channi, Dr Dharamvira Gandhi and Aujla- submitted a jointly signed letter to the Union Home Minister. The MPs said the Union Government can order a CBI probe in the matter without the Punjab Government’s consent, as the issue pertains to FCI storage, which falls under the purview of the Centre.

The MPs further requested that a lookout circular (LOC) be issued against the accused at the earliest to prevent them from leaving the country during the investigation.

The issue rocked Parliament, as Punjab BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu, a Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan, also raised it.

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Punjab has 13 MPs in Lok Sabha and seven in Rajya Sabha. Of the 13 Lok Sabha MPs, three are from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), seven from the Congress, one from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), and two are Independents. The Punjab BJP has no representation in Lok Sabha. All seven Rajya Sabha members are from the AAP.

Opposition corners AAP

In Punjab, the Opposition has been demanding a CBI probe and the arrest of Bhullar. Aujla had earlier alleged that the minister made a video of the PWC official and forced him to admit to accepting a Rs 10-lakh bribe from another party. He further alleged that on March 13, Randhawa was called to Bhullar’s place, where he was assaulted and humiliated.

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia demanded the arrest of the AAP leader and a CBI probe into the matter. He said the government was indulging in “mere drama” in the case and termed Bhullar’s resignation as an eyewash.

“If the government is serious about justice, it should register a murder case and take the minister into custody immediately,” he said, claiming the minister could be given a clean chit within days.

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Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa termed the allegations against Bhullar grave and urged the Punjab and Haryana High Court to take suo motu cognisance and ensure justice.