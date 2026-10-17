Amit Shah: Centre will seek report from Punjab on Jhota murder; Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal hit back

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Shah’s remarks came ahead of a meeting Mann was scheduled to chair with senior Punjab police officers on Friday. The meeting came amid questions over drug menace, gangsterism and organised crime in the state.

Written by: Kanchan Vasdev
2 min readChandigarhOct 17, 2026 06:07 AM IST
Amit Shah, Bhagwant Singh Mann, Bhagwant Mann, Jhota murder, Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab government, Parvinder Singh Jhota, Indian express news, current affairsOn the same day, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs issued two separate communications to the state seeking detailed reports on both incidents.
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah Friday said the Centre would seek a report from the Punjab government on  murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa and a suicide case in Dirba, with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal hitting back over border security.

On the same day, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs issued two separate communications to the state seeking detailed reports on both incidents.

Shah’s remarks came ahead of a meeting Mann was scheduled to chair with senior Punjab police officers on Friday. The meeting came amid questions over drug menace, gangsterism and organised crime in the state.

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Jhota, who had raised his voice against drugs, was shot dead in Mansa on Tuesday. In separate Dirba incident, a father consumed poison after succumbing to political pressure.

Shah said the Centre would seek responses from the Punjab government on both incidents.

In a post on X, he accused the Mann government of failing to ensure safety of Punjab’s people and said the state was witnessing a growing threat from drugs and organised crime. “Bhagwant Mann ji, the people of Punjab do not want promises-they want answers…” Shah wrote.

Mann hit back with a post on X, questioning the Centre’s responsibility in tackling drug trafficking and security threats.  “Amit Shah ji, you should have consulted your advisers before speaking about me. The BSF has jurisdiction over the 50-km border belt. Around 3,000 kg of heroin is being seized at Gujarat’s Kandla port…”

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Kejriwal said,“You people are spreading drugs through Adani Port in Punjab! You people who provided protection in Sabarmati Jail to those spreading gangsters in Punjab. You people who, from 2007-2017, colluded with the Chitta Party to spread drugs in Punjab. And now, joining hands with that same party again, dreaming of earning billions of rupees by selling drugs in Punjab? Today, the highest drug menace is in those states where your governments have been in power for years.,”

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Kanchan Vasdev
Kanchan Vasdev

Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India. Professional Background Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state. Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions. Special Projects: Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship. Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government: 1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs "Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA. "Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor. "Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas. 2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls "Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections. "AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections. "Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership. 3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy "Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government. "Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP. 4. Welfare & Economy "Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program. "Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025). Signature Beat Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens. X (Twitter): @kanchan99 ... Read More

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