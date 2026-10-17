Amit Shah: Centre will seek report from Punjab on Jhota murder; Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal hit back

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Friday said the Centre would seek a report from the Punjab government on murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa and a suicide case in Dirba, with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal hitting back over border security.

On the same day, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs issued two separate communications to the state seeking detailed reports on both incidents.

Shah’s remarks came ahead of a meeting Mann was scheduled to chair with senior Punjab police officers on Friday. The meeting came amid questions over drug menace, gangsterism and organised crime in the state.