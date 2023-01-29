Lotus will bloom in all 10 Haryana Lok Sabha seats in 2024 polls: Amit Shah

Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Sunday that the lotus will blow at all ten Lok Sabha seats of Haryana in 2024 polls.

The senior BJP leader was scheduled to attend the party rally organised at Haryana’s Gohana town but could not reach there because of continuous rains. Then, he addressed the rally via telephone.

In his brief speech, Amit Shah expressed his desire that the people of Haryana again vote to make Narendra Modi as Prime Minister by blowing lotus on all ten seats of Haryana in the 2024 election.

Amit Shah said: “All of us together will work to make Narender Modi ji as Prime Minister again. I am confident that the lotus of Bhartiya Janta Party will blow at every Lok Sabha seat.”

The senior BJP leader also said: “You have witnessed so much development in Haryana during the past eight years. The corruption has reduced in every sector, land and order has improved and castism has ended. In eight years so much development has taken place in Haryana which could not have happened in 70 years. Now education sarpanches are taking Haryana forward.”

The Union Home said he could not come to Gohana today but in near future, he will come to meet the Haryana people. Amit Shah said: “I wanted to come to meet you in this rally but because of bad weather, there is no permission to take off the helicopter. I also move to come via a vehicle. But there is a possibility of rain for two hours there (at the rally venue). There was a request from Manohar ji that I talk to you via telephone itself.”