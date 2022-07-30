scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 30, 2022

Amit Shah in city today, Chandigarh Police to form panels for settling matters

Besides Samavesh, Amit Shah will also dedicate 'Urja: Ek Nayi Kiran', a programme for children vulnerable to substance-abuse in Chandigarh. The two programmes will be inaugurated at Sukhna Lake Saturday evening.

Written by Saurabh Parashar | Chandigarh |
Updated: July 30, 2022 6:13:14 am
Rehearsal for Union Minister Amit Shah's visit at Sukhna Lake Chandigarh on Friday. (Express/Kamaleshwar Singh)

The UT police will form committees involving persons from particular areas, similar to village panchayats, to amicably settle matters in which people do not want police interference. These committees will be formed under the programme called Samavesh, which will be inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah Saturday. Besides Samavesh, Shah will also dedicate ‘Urja: Ek Nayi Kiran’, a programme for children vulnerable to substance-abuse in Chandigarh. The two programmes will be inaugurated at Sukhna Lake Saturday evening.

SP (City) Shruti Arora said, “Under Samavesh, committees involving locals of the area will be constituted. The matter in which people, although went to police but do not want pursue legal action in the shape of even a DDR and FIR, will be referred to these committees to amicably settle disputes.”

Sources said the decision to form these committees was taken on the basis of the feedback that hundreds of matters reached police stations where people later did not want to pursue legal action. This concept will save the time of the police.

Under Samavesh, the Citizen Services Centre (CSC) situated in many police stations will also be linked with Atal Sahabhagita Kenders of the Chandigarh police. All the non-crime police services including address verification, passport verification, character verification, tenant/PG verification, etc., will be dealt in the kendras, sources added.

“Under Urja: Ek Nayi Kiran, we have selected at least 800 children including girls from sensitive and drug prone areas to engage them in various constructive activities to ensure their drug-free future. They are being taken to various outdoor activities. Under the policy, we have decided to take care of these children upto the age of 18 years. The department will also try to establish them professionally through the placement services,” SP (Operations) Ketan Bansal said.

Shah will inaugurate a two-day long conference on Drug Trafficking and National Security at Raj Bhavan, and at least three government school buildings, a Traffic Command and Control Centre (TCCC) and attend a police event at Sukhna Lake on Saturday.

