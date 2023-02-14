Amit Shah in Haryana today to address two meetings of BJP workers

Eyes firmly set on the 2024 Assembly polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address two meetings of party workers in Haryana’s Karnal and Sonipat on Tuesday.

According to Haryana BJP’s chief spokesperson Sanjay Sharma, as many as 1,000 party workers are expected to attend the Karnal meeting, with another 1,500 expected to turn up at the Sonipat one.

Shah, party insiders said, was earlier scheduled to attend a rally in Haryana’s Gohana town on January 29 this year, but had to cancel his plans due to continuous rainfall. He then addressed the rally via phone and said that the lotus will bloom in all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana in the 2024 election.

BJP has started gearing up for the Assembly polls that is likely to take place in October 2024.

By April 6 this year, the party has planned to hold workshops for panna pramukhs (party workers) in all 90 constituencies. In each of the workshops, there will be 3500 to 4000 workers. As part of a strategy to connect with the voters at the ground level, the party has appointed panna pramukhs — each of them in-charge of a page of the voters’ list at a booth— to campaign during elections. The responsibilities of panna pramukhs include meeting voters on the list allotted to them.

Sharma said, “At a time when the party is busy with Mission-2024, the visit of Amit Shah is very important, especially from the organisational angle. For the BJP, no election is small or big. We take every election as a mission.”

According to Sharma, there will be a campaign to connect with new voters from March 15 to March 22. The BJP’s youth wing will also hold functions to welcome new voters on the occasion of martyrdom of Shaheed Bhagat Singh on March 23 this year. To mark BJP’s foundation day on April 6, the party has made plans of nearly 5 lakh worker hoisting the BJP flag on the terrace of their houses.

To present President’s Colour Award to Haryana Police

During his day-long visit to Haryana on Tuesday, Amit Shah will present the President’s Colour Award to the state police in a ceremony at the Haryana Police Academy, Madhuban (Karnal). He will also release the Coffee Table Book of Haryana Police, in the presence of state Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, and Home Minister Anil Vij, along with other cabinet ministers and dignitaries.

An official spokesperson of Haryana Police said that the Union home minister will also take the salute of the parade to be held at the academy’s Vachher Stadium. The spokesperson said, “The President’s Colour Award is also a testament to the hard work and dedication of the Haryana Police in serving the nation and maintaining law and order. Getting this mark is a moment of pride for the people of Haryana and the entire nation.” The spokesperson added that the President’s Colour was a unique and prestigious honour; conferred by the President to the Armed Forces who have rendered exceptional service to the nation. “The award serves as a recognition of the sacrifices made by police personnel in the line of duty and as a tribute to their unwavering commitment to serve and protect the people.”

Inauguration, foundation stone laying of five cooperative sector projects

A Haryan government official said that Amit Shah will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of five cooperative sector projects, under various initiatives taken by Haryana for the implementation of the National Cooperative Policy.

Shah will inaugurate the Haryana Cooperative Export House and will also visit the exhibition and different outlets of HAFED — a cooperative body which functions under the administrative control of the state government. Apart from this, Shah will inaugurate Sanjhi Dairy project, Panipat Cooperative Sugar Mills, Ethanol Plant at Dahar village and lay the foundation stone of Cooperative Milk Plant at Rewari’s Bidawas village; beside launching Internet Radio – ‘Sahkarita Vani’. He will also provide a letter of approval of Rs 10,000 crore to the cooperative institutions of Haryana by the National Cooperative Development Corporation.