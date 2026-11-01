Rahul Gandhi holding rally on day thousands of Sikhs were burnt alive: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi over the Opposition’s November 1 rally in Delhi, accusing it of deliberately choosing a day associated with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, in which thousands were burnt alive.

Shah said the Congress had “ignored repeated appeals” to postpone the rally, including from Delhi’s traders who feared losses during the crucial Diwali shopping period.

The Congress-led INDIA bloc is holding a Delhi march to demand the immediate resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

Addressing an event at Tiranga Park in Chandigarh’s Sector 17, Shah also recalled former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi’s controversial remark about the 1984 riots. “Look at the Congress party. In 1984, Rajiv Gandhi said that when a big tree falls, the ground shakes. And today, his son Rahul Gandhi has organised a major rally in Delhi on the very same day to rub salt into the wounds of the riot victims,” he said.

‘Since he does not read history…’

Shah said the BJP had initially thought that Gandhi might not be aware of the date’s historical significance. “We thought he might have been too young at the time and, since he does not read history, perhaps he would not know about it,” he said.

The home minister said the BJP had held press conferences and appealed to the Congress not to schedule its rally on November 1, 2, or 3, as these dates were associated with the anti-Sikh riots and could hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community.

“Our party held a press conference and said that you may keep November 1, 2 or 3 aside, as these were the days of the Sikh riots, which deeply hurt the emotions of Sikh brothers, mothers, sisters, and children,” Shah said.

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‘Congress got orders from abroad’

“But they persisted, and from abroad, they were ordered that the rally must be held on the exact same day that thousands of Sikhs were burnt alive,” he alleged.

“Today, from this sacred soil of the Gurus, I strongly condemn and criticise this heinous effort of theirs. India and Punjab will never be able to forget this,” he said.

Shah also referred to Gandhi’s talk about opening a “mohabbat ki dukaan” (shop of love), alleging that it “offered nothing but hatred”.

“Similarly, on the dark days of the massacre, if the Congress party wishes to hold a grand rally, then Rahul ji, from your shop of affection, nothing except hatred—only and solely hatred—can be taken away,” he said.

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‘Three elections, but no success in Delhi’

Shah also mocked Gandhi over the Congress’s electoral performance in Delhi, referring to the party’s repeated attempts to return to power.

“For 15 years, through three elections, they have been pleading. Since Sonia ji’s dream of making her beloved son the prime minister was not fulfilled, a new method has been found: holding mock Parliament,” he said.

Taking another swipe at Gandhi, he added, “I want to tell Rahul ji if you want to become the prime minister, remain in the mock Parliament for your entire life. Your number is never going to come.”

Traders’ appeal over Diwali sales

Shah also raised the issue of Delhi traders, alleging that the Congress had ignored their repeated requests to postpone the rally as it coincided with the peak Diwali shopping period. He claimed that trade worth Rs 25,000 crore takes place in Delhi’s wholesale markets during these three to four days, with buyers arriving from across North India.

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“Three to four times they held press conferences, issued letters, and pleaded, asking them to please hold the rally after Diwali. But no, they insisted on holding the rally on the exact same day the Sikh riots and Sikh massacre took place,” he said.

Shah also warned the Congress of electoral consequences. “Today, I want to tell the leaders of the Congress party: the small traders of Delhi whom you have harmed. In the past three elections you have not opened an account in Delhi. Remember my words, you are not going to open an account in the next three elections either,” he said.

Towards the end of his address, Shah accused the Congress of spreading lies, anarchy and negativity.

Promised ‘pain relief’

Shah also said, without elaborating, that Chandigarh residents would soon “get relief from a pain that is 30-40 years old”, adding that the announcement would be made by the governor after Diwali.

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Shah also praised the city’s traffic management. “I have come to Chandigarh several times, with and without protocol, but have never seen a traffic jam,” he said.

Shah was in Chandigarh to inaugurate development works worth Rs 250 crore.