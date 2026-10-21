Amit Shah targets Punjab government: ‘Drug web growing, those raising voices unsafe’

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Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday accused the AAP government in Punjab of failing to protect those speaking out against drug trafficking, as he visited the families of three anti-drug activists who died in separate incidents across the state, assuring them of justice and a thorough investigation. “The growing web of drugs in Punjab […]

Written by: Kamaldeep Singh Brar, Divya Goyal
5 min readLudhiana, MansaOct 21, 2026 05:55 AM IST
Amit Shah targets Punjab govt: ‘Drug web growing, those raising voices unsafe’Union Home Minister Amit Shah meets family members of Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa, Punjab, Tuesday. (Express Photo)
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday accused the AAP government in Punjab of failing to protect those speaking out against drug trafficking, as he visited the families of three anti-drug activists who died in separate incidents across the state, assuring them of justice and a thorough investigation.

“The growing web of drugs in Punjab and the emboldened drug traffickers have raised serious questions about the functioning of the AAP government,” Shah said in a statement, adding that “those raising their voices against drugs were not safe”.

Hours before Shah arrived in Punjab, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced that the state government was handing over the investigation into the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota to the CBI. “We stand firmly with Parvinder Singh Jhota’s father and his family at all times as they fight against drugs. Respecting the family’s demand, we are handing over this case to the CBI. Our fight against drug traffickers is a battle to the finish. We will not back down from taking whatever stringent steps are necessary to make Punjab drug-free,” Mann said.

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During the day, Shah met Jhota’s family in Mansa, the family of Gulzar Singh in Tur Banjara village in Sangrur district, and the family of Bikramjit Singh in Gurdaspur. The visits came amid mounting concerns over the drug menace in the state and allegations that those raising their voices were being targeted.

Father invites Shah as Punjab govt weighs concessions to end standoff Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee members and supporters stage a protest outside the residence of Punjab Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh against the killing of Parvinder Singh Jhota, in Amritsar on Monday. (ANI)

Later, addressing the media at Ludhiana’s Punjab Agricultural University, Shah questioned the AAP government over its failure to make a single arrest under the PITNDPS Act, forensic reports pending for years and other “loopholes” in tackling the drug menace. “Neither the people of Punjab, nor I have any hopes from you,” said Shah, blaming the AAP government for “grassroots level drug trade prevalent in each village of Punjab”.

Read | Anti-drug activist killing: Father invites Amit Shah home as Punjab government weighs concessions to end standoff

Quipping that Mann “did one good thing” by handing over Jhota’s murder case to the CBI, Shah said, “I would like to promise the people of Punjab that all the accused in Jhota’s killing, no matter how big or influential they are, we will find and dig them out from paatal (hell) and put them behind the bars to face the law and the court.”

The Union Home Minister said the state government should hand over the two other drug-related murder cases to the CBI. “For my entire life, I won’t be able to forget this Vijayadashmi… People who speak against drugs in Punjab are either murdered or forced to commit suicide… I never felt this sad and distressed before even as I meet grieving families across country but Punjab’s pain has made me extremely sad. The reality of Punjab, as narrated by these families, is even grimmer than what we read in papers sitting in Delhi… it is far worse.”

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“I want to ask some questions from the AAP-led Punjab government… do they have any answers to someone losing their son, husband, brother? Do they have any answers except making excuses?” he said.

“I would like to remind the AAP leadership that you are ruling here with a pre-poll promise that you made in 2022 that you will end drugs within three months. It has been five years but the drug trade has only increased. Even your police are held with 10 kg heroin in routine,” he said.

Slamming the AAP for blaming the BJP for drugs coming via the Gujarat and Maharashtra ports, Shah said: “Let me inform them that instead drugs worth Rs 20,000 crore have been confiscated from these two ports. Are they saying we should not confiscate them? But how does that drug get packed in a pudiya (packet) and reach Punjab? How does it reach Punjab’s young boys and girls? Is it possible without the support, protection of political patronage?”

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Kamaldeep Singh Brar
Kamaldeep Singh Brar

Kamaldeep Singh Brar is a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, primarily covering Amritsar and the Majha region of Punjab. He is one of the publication's key reporters for stories involving the Akal Takht, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), and the sensitive socio-political issues of the border districts. Core Beats & Specializations Religious & Panthic Affairs: He has deep expertise in the internal workings of the Akal Takht and SGPC, frequently reporting on religious sentences (Tankhah), Panthic politics, and the influence of Sikh institutions. National Security & Crime: His reporting covers cross-border drug smuggling, drone activities from Pakistan, and the activities of radical groups. Regional Politics: He is the primary correspondent for the Majha belt, covering elections and political shifts in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, and Gurdaspur. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His work in late 2025 has been centered on judicial developments, local body elections, and religious controversies: 1. Religious Politics & Akal Takht "Akal Takht pronounces religious sentences against former Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh" (Dec 8, 2025): Covering the historic decision to hold the former Jathedar guilty for granting a pardon to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in 2015. "YouTube suspends SGPC’s channel for a week over video on 1984 Army action" (Nov 20, 2025): Reporting on the digital friction between global tech platforms and Sikh religious bodies. "As AAP govt grants Amritsar holy tag, a look at its fraught demand" (Nov 28, 2025): An analytical piece on the long-standing demand for declaring Amritsar a "holy city" and its political implications. 2. Crime & National Security "Mostly Khalistanis on Amritpal’s hit list: Punjab govt to High Court" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on the state government's claims regarding jailed MP Amritpal Singh orchestrating activity from prison. "Punjab man with links to Pakistan’s ISI handlers killed in encounter" (Nov 20, 2025): Detailing a police operation in Amritsar involving "newly refurbished" firearms likely sent from across the border. "15 schools in Amritsar get bomb threat emails; police launch probe" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering the panic and police response to mass threats against educational institutions. 3. Political Analysis & Elections "AAP wins 12 of 15 zones in SAD stronghold Majitha" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant shift in the 2025 rural elections where the Akali Dal lost its grip on a traditional fortress. "Tarn Taran bypoll: woman faces threats after complaining to CM Mann about drug menace" (Nov 9, 2025): A ground report on the personal risks faced by citizens speaking out against the illegal drug trade in border villages. "AAP wins Tarn Taran bypoll, but SAD finds silver lining" (Nov 14, 2025): Analyzing the 2025 assembly by-election results and the surprising performance of Independents backed by radical factions. 4. Human Interest "Two couples and a baby: Punjab drug addiction tragedy has new victims" (Nov 20, 2025): A tragic investigative piece about parents selling an infant to fund their addiction. "Kashmiri women artisans debut at Amritsar’s PITEX" (Dec 8, 2025): A feature on financial independence initiatives for rural women at the Punjab International Trade Expo. Signature Beat Kamaldeep is known for his nuanced understanding of border dynamics. His reporting often highlights the "drug crisis in the underprivileged localities" (like Muradpur in Tarn Taran, Nov 9, 2025), providing a voice to marginalized communities affected by addiction and administrative neglect. X (Twitter): @kamalsbrar ... Read More

Divya Goyal
Divya Goyal
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Divya Goyal is a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Ludhiana (Punjab). She is widely recognized for her human-interest storytelling and in-depth investigative reporting on social and political issues in the region. Professional Profile Experience: With over 13 years in journalism, she joined The Indian Express in 2012. She previously worked with Hindustan Times. Education: A gold medalist in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi. Core Beats: She covers a diverse range of subjects, including gender issues, education, the Sikh diaspora, heritage, and the legacy of the Partition. She has also reported on minority communities in Pakistan and Afghanistan. Awards and Recognition Divya has earned significant acclaim for her sensitivity toward gender and social disparities: Laadli Media Award (2020): For her investigative report "Punjab: The Invisible Drug Addicts," which exposed the gender disparity in treating women addicts. Laadli Media Award (2023): For a ground report on the struggles of two girls who had to ride a boat to reach their school in a border village of Punjab. Signature Style Divya is known for "humanizing the news." Rather than just reporting on policy, she often focuses on the individuals affected by it—such as students dealing with exam stress, farmers struggling with diversification, or families impacted by crime. Her work often bridges the gap between West (Pakistan) and East (India) Punjab, exploring shared heritage and common struggles. X (Twitter): @DivyaGoyal_ ... Read More

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