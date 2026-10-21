Amit Shah targets Punjab government: ‘Drug web growing, those raising voices unsafe’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday accused the AAP government in Punjab of failing to protect those speaking out against drug trafficking, as he visited the families of three anti-drug activists who died in separate incidents across the state, assuring them of justice and a thorough investigation.

“The growing web of drugs in Punjab and the emboldened drug traffickers have raised serious questions about the functioning of the AAP government,” Shah said in a statement, adding that “those raising their voices against drugs were not safe”.

Hours before Shah arrived in Punjab, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced that the state government was handing over the investigation into the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota to the CBI. “We stand firmly with Parvinder Singh Jhota’s father and his family at all times as they fight against drugs. Respecting the family’s demand, we are handing over this case to the CBI. Our fight against drug traffickers is a battle to the finish. We will not back down from taking whatever stringent steps are necessary to make Punjab drug-free,” Mann said.