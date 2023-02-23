Who is Amit Rattan Kotfatta, the AAP MLA arrested in Punjab in bribery case

Controversies are not new for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, 42, who was arrested by Punjab Vigilance Bureau on bribery charges early Thursday. (https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/chandigarh/punjab-aap-mla-amit-rattan-kotfatta-arrested-bribery-case-8461632/)

Kotfatta, who comes from a family of class 1 officers, was arrested a week after his close aide Rashim Garg was held in Bathinda. The voice quality of the audio conversation of the MLA seeking a bribe from the complainant, Pritpal Kumar, was the major reason for his arrest, confirmed sources.

According to the complainant, Kotfatta sought Rs 5 lakh as a bribe for releasing a grant worth 25 lakh for the development works of Ghudda village, of which Kumar’s wife Seema Rani is the sarpanch. Kumar said he approached the MLA when the block development panchayat officer (BDPO) of Sangat block was not releasing the funds.

Kotfatta joined Shiromani Akali Dal in 2016 and contested from Bathinda Rural in the 2017 Assembly polls. He lost to the first-timer from the AAP Rupinder Kaur Ruby by a margin of 10,718 votes.

Kotfatta’s father Babu Singh Rattan was a class 1 officer in the Income Tax department. He is married to a 2007 PS officer Sanmeet Kaur, who is posted in Nagaland now. She was posted in Jalandhar Rural, said sources, adding that his sister and brother-in-law are also class 1 officers, in Haryana.

The SAD expelled Kotfatta in 2020 over charges of duping party workers on the pretext of providing them with business opportunities. Even many farmers of the constituency complained that he had cheated them. However, no police case was lodged against him at that time.

The AAP welcomed him into its rank in January 2022 and announced him as the candidate from Bathinda Rural. The decision drew severe criticism from founding members of the AAP in Punjab, including Baldev Singh, a retired class 1 officer who joined the AAP in 2016 soon after he retired from the Industries department.

Baldev had been taking care of the constituency when Ruby was inaccessible to the masses for most of the time during her tenure as the MLA. At once, he even announced to contest as an Independent but went silent later.

Punjab went to polls on February 20,2022, and throughout the campaign, SAD leaders, especially president Sukhbir Singh Badal, said the AAP had chosen a person they had expelled on alleged corruption charges as a candidate.

The Bharti Kisan Union Ekta Ugrahan’s Sangat block members staged a dharna outside the house of Kotfatta in Bathinda for almost three days, causing much embarrassment to the AAP. Protesters alleged that in 2017, Rattan had got some survey done from youngsters and they were not paid for the same.

A few people also complained to the Bathinda inspector general of police, alleging that a company floated by Kotfatta’s accomplice had duped many youngsters by collecting money. They also wrote to AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal asking the AAP to review his candidature.

Kotfatta denied all the allegations, saying there was no evidence for the corruption charges against him.

Despite these protests and allegations, Kotfatta won the election by a margin of 35,479 votes over SAD’s Parkash Singh Bhatti.

Kotfatta did his BTech in mechanical engineering from a private college of Fatehgarh Sahib and always prefixes ‘Engineer’ before his name on social media pages.

The Punjab government was proactive in supporting the MLA on their official Twitter handle on February 16, soon after the bribe money was recovered from Garg.

After a few channels ran headlines saying the MLA was also arrested along with Garg, the government called those fake news on its official Twitter handle.

BJP ‘s Bathinda district president Sarup Chand Singla, who had been protesting outside the circuit house since February 16 demanding the arrest of the MLA, said, “We demand a thorough investigation in this case so that the nexus of corruption can be exposed. This shows the real face of the kattar imaandar party .”

Sources said the complainant Pritpal Kumar is close to Sarup Chand Singla and was even flanked by Singla while talking to the media outside the circuit house on February 16.