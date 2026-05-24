Amidst tourists influx, Shimla sees over 1 lakh vehicles in three days

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As the summer travel picks up across the country, Shimla saw more than one lakh vehicles, including 25,000 from other states, entering the popular tourism city in the last three days.
According to the Shimla police, movement of more than 70,000 vehicles between Solan and Shimla in both directions was managed smoothly. In addition, over 25,000 vehicles from other states were recorded entering and moving through the Shimla region.
A police officer said that in view of the rising influx of vehicles during the ongoing tourist season, Shimla district police have implemented extensive traffic management measures to ensure smoother and more effective regulation of traffic in the hill town.
“To facilitate convenience for residents and tourists amid increasing traffic pressure, police have deployed additional personnel, strengthened monitoring systems and introduced new traffic management measures across the district. Tourist vehicles heading towards upper Shimla are being diverted from Shoghi through the Mehli bypass route to ease congestion on the city’s main roads,” the officer added.
Police said the deployment of traffic personnel has been increased to strengthen traffic regulation. The number of traffic riders has also been enhanced to ensure quick response and effective traffic control at various locations. In addition, traffic volunteers have been engaged in the campaign and efforts are underway to rope in more volunteers.
To ensure continuous monitoring and prompt action, an interceptor vehicle has been pressed into service in different parts of the city to assist in traffic regulation and management.
For better supervision and monitoring, Shimla city has been divided into five sectors, each being supervised by NGO-1 level officers. Police said the sector-wise division has enabled improved control over traffic conditions and quicker decision-making in different areas.
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