Amidst tourists influx, Shimla sees over 1 lakh vehicles in three days

In addition, traffic volunteers have been engaged in the campaign and efforts are underway to rope in more volunteers. (PTI Photo)

As the summer travel picks up across the country, Shimla saw more than one lakh vehicles, including 25,000 from other states, entering the popular tourism city in the last three days.

According to the Shimla police, movement of more than 70,000 vehicles between Solan and Shimla in both directions was managed smoothly. In addition, over 25,000 vehicles from other states were recorded entering and moving through the Shimla region.

A police officer said that in view of the rising influx of vehicles during the ongoing tourist season, Shimla district police have implemented extensive traffic management measures to ensure smoother and more effective regulation of traffic in the hill town.