Amid talks of third front, INLD’s show of strength in Fatehabad today

INLD will organise a mega show of strength in Fatehabad on Sunday as part of its 109th birth anniversary celebrations of former deputy prime minister Devi Lal. With possibilities of opposition political parties joining hands and making a third front to take on the BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, INLD supremo Om Prakash Chautala has invited several political stalwarts to share stage with him.

A huge turnout is expected at Samman Divas, as INLD is calling its Sunday’s rally. However, the incessant rains that are continuing in the region may dampen the party’s plans of getting a huge crowd at the venue.

Talking to The Indian Express about the confirmations of the leaders who shall be reaching Fatehabad on Sunday, INLD’s senior leader RS Chaudhary said, “We have organised chopper-landing facilities at two places – Sirsa and Fatehabad. TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee, Sitaram Yechury, Nitish Kumar and Tejasvi Yadav are likely to attend the Fatehabad rally. Several other senior political leaders from across the country have agreed to join us in this Samman Divas.”

Meanwhile, INLD general secretary Abhay Chautala on Friday visited the rally ground in Fatehabad and took stock of the preparations. Talking about the significance of INLD’s rally, Abhay said, “A strong Third Front is need of the hour. Although this front is primarily to take on the BJP and Congress, too, but if need be INLD shall not be hesitating to form an alliance with Congress to oust the BJP from power.”

Abhay added that “Sunday’s rally will be a game changer not only in Haryana, but in the entire nation. It will be a historic rally and shall have a major impact. It will send a message to the entire nation and ensure that BJP is ousted from power in 2024 polls. The third front becomes important because Opposition parties are scattered across the nation. In the last eight years, the opposition did not get united to take on the BJP. Haryana’s former chief minister and our leader Chaudhary Om Prakash Chautala started joining the opposition soon after he was released from prison. Ever section of the society is fed up of the BJP and is looking for an alternative. The Third Front will provide people of this country a strong alternative”.

To ensure September 25 turns out to be a massive show of strength, INLD leaders told The Indian Express that the party has invited Maharashtra’s former chief minister Sharad Pawar, Bihar’s chief minister Nitish Kumar, Meghalaya’s Governor Satyapal Malik, Punjab’s former chief minister Prakash Singh Badal, Bihar’s deputy chief minister Tejasvi Yadav, Hanuman Beniwal from Rajasthan, Uddhav Tackeray, HD Deve Gowda, Akhilesh Yadav, Chandrababu Naidu besides several others.

They add that “several of these leaders have accepted the invitation and confirmed that they shall be there with us in Fatehabad on September 25”.