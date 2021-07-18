Amid talk of Navjot Sidhu’s rise, Capt Amarinder Singh, Partap Singh Bajwa close ranks

Realignments are taking place within dissent-riven Punjab unit of the Congress as party high command gets set to announce the new PPCC chief.

Amid the talk to Navjot Sidhu’s elevation to the post, former PPCC chief Partap Singh Bajwa Saturday called on CM Amarinder Singh at his farm house in Parol village. Bajwa, who had faced Amarinder’s wrath when he was the PPCC chief and was removed in the face of a rebellion by Amarinder, chose to close ranks with him.

“It is a fight for the survival of the Congress. If we want the party to survive then we have to get together. That is why I have come to Captain sahib’s residence,” said Bajwa, adding that if Sidhu is made the PPCC chief, the Congress will not survive in Punjab as a number of senior leaders are against the move.

It is after a long time that Bajwa and Amarinder have come together. Bajwa had opened a front against Amarinder in 2012 after the Congress had lost Assembly election in Punjab under his leadership. The high command had then named Bajwa as the PPCC chief. Soon after, Amarinder raised a banner of revolt against Bajwa and a year ahead of elections in 2017, Amarinder was named the PPCC chief.

When Amarinder became the CM, Bajwa never visited the CM’s office or the civil secretariat for getting any work done. Interestingly, Bajwa had himself been hitting out at Amarinder in the recent past.

Meanwhile, a demand for Partap Bajwa to be the next PPCC chief was raised on Twitter by a few Congress leaders. After a senior journalist tweeted about how Bajwa must be feeling as Congress was not choosing him as PPCC chief, Congress leader Ravneet Bittu retweeted this and said “it makes sense.”

Later, party MP Gurjeet Aujla also retweeted it and wrote: “how insightful.”

Party MP Manish Tewari also tweeted; “Good to see @Partap Bajwa and @Capt Amarinder together along with our Hon’ble Speaker and Rana Sodhi. Partap who I know since 1983 and Captain Sahib would make a good team for the times ahead. He is an old dyed in the wool Congressman.”