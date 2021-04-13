Amid surge in Covid cases, Navratra fair at Mansa Devi temple begins today

The Health Department will also be organising a 'covid camp' in the temple premises from 10 am to 4 pm on all days where devotees can get vaccinated or tested for the virus, free of cost.

MANSA DEVI navratra fair is all set to begin Tuesday onwards amid rising covid cases in the district.

Preparation for the same have been completed. As for covid precautions, the administration has stated that compulsory masks, e-tokens will be required to enter the temple premises.

As many as 15 police check posts have been set up in the way leading up to the entry. “Police has been deployed everywhere to keep an eye on any unwanted activity during the fair. Policemen in plain clothes have also been deployed to monitor the following of covid protocols at the fair. Apart from this, a police control room has also been built to assist during the Mansa Devi fair,” said DCP Mohit Handa.

The police will book any person found defaulting covid guidelines under sections of the Disaster Management Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal code.

Devotees will not be allowed to sit, gather and roam in the temple premises. The Mundan Ghat will also remain closed and no cultural programmes, entertainment activities and bhandaras will be organised. The Dharamshalas of the temple will also remain closed.

The administration has also requested people to visit the temple in a limited number and to avoid the visit all together if they can. Arrangements for live darshan for the devotees have been made on the temple’s Facebook page “and on YouTube.

A limited number of devotees will be allowed during the fair and entry will be given on a 15-minute slot basis. While 180 persons will be allowed in one slot at Mata Mansa Devi Temple, 120 persons will be allowed in Kali Mata Mandir, Kalka.

MC Panchkula will also ensure regular fogging and sanitizing of the temple.

151 new cases, on death recorded in district

Panchkula reported 151 new Covid-19 cases, on Monday. However, as many as 224 were added to the district tally owing to tracing cases from Sunday’s count.

A 68-year-old woman, a resident of Sector 16 who had no comorbidities succumbed to the disease on Monday, taking the number of fatalities to 159.

The active case tally stood at 1,345, while the recovery rate stood at 90 per cent. As many as 13,573 people have also been cured and discharged as yet.

A total of 20,399 positive cases have yet been reported, of whom as many as 15,077 hail from Panchkula itself. The district has yet conducted 237,556 tests as yet.

Vaccination tally

AS MANY as 4,448 persons were vaccinated in Panchkula by 7.30 pm on Monday. However, details of division were not available at the time of filing the report. The drive took place at as many as 17 sites including, ten government sites and seven private.