Amid standoff over e-tender, no resolution for development works from 2,600 panchayats

Amid the ongoing standoff between the village sarpanchs and Haryana government over e-tender system of awarding works, it hs come to fore that the panchayat department has not received any resolution from 2,600 (42 per cent) of total 6,220 panchayats in the state till date.

The new panchayats have been functional for the past three months after the sarpanchs took charge in the first week of December last year. Haryana development and panchayat minister Devender Singh Babli said that the officials of the department were constantly in touch with the panchayats from where no resolution has come for development works till date.

“We have received resolutions from 3,600 villages to carry out development works there. We have to spend Rs 1,100 crore allotted for the development works in the rural areas by March 31 of the current fiscal. We have also been allowed to incur Rs 5,200 crore in the upcoming financial year which will start from April 1. This money we could not avail earlier due to covid pandemic,” Babli told The Indian Express.

The minister said that Rs 7,200 crore have been allocated to the panchayat department in the Budget for the next fiscal. “In the budget, the CM had announced construction of 1,000 parks and 1000 vyayamshalas apart from installation of streetlights and CCTV cameras at nearly 800 places in the first phase of such a move,” Babli said.

Currently, the village sarpanches in Haryana are on warpath for the past two months opposing introduction of e-tendering system for development works in the villages. The sarpanchs have termed the latest move by the BJP-led government as an attempt to take away the powers of panchayats adding the new system is aimed at “over centralisation of powers at higher level in the government”. The government has been insisting that it introduced e-tendering for infrastructure projects in villages to ensure transparency, accountability, and faster execution.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Sarpanch Association continued with their pakka morcha at Panchkula-Chandigarh border on the second day even as Panchkula police booked three sarpanchs leaders along with around 4,000 unknown persons who were the part of protest Wednesday. Police had to resort to lathicharge when protesters tried to break through barricades and enter Chandigarh. At least 24 police personnel along with two dozen protesters were injured in the clash. Those named in the FIR include Association president Ranbir Singh Samain, and office bearers Chander Mohan Potlia and Aarif Hathodi.

Samain said, “Today, we received a call from Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar who said that he will consider our demand of withdrawing the decision of e-tender system after March 9. We told him that we will not end our protest till our demands were not meet”.

Meanwhile, the public continued to face inconvenience as the protesting sarpanchs continued their protest near Housing Board light point. The entry to Chandigarh from the side of Panchkula and vice versa remained closed with barricades being put up to stop the

protesters.