Sunday, August 07, 2022

Amid shortfall, Haryana Police asks govt to rethink plan to convert ex-cadre posts of DGP to ADGP

The four IPS officers – Mamta Singh, Hanif Qureshi, M Ravi Kiran and K K Rao – were promoted from IGP to ADGP in May; 14 ADGP rank posts were available in the state then.

Written by Sukhbir Siwach | Chandigarh |
August 8, 2022 4:03:55 am
The four IPS officers – Mamta Singh, Hanif Qureshi, M Ravi Kiran and K K Rao – were promoted from IGP to ADGP in May; 14 ADGP rank posts were available in the state then.(File)

The Haryana Police has urged the state government to reconsider its proposal for the conversion of four ex-cadre posts of DGP to those of ADGP due to the shortfall in the ADGP rank. Sources say the move is aimed to “regularise” the promotion of four IPS officers.

Nearly three weeks ago, Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) PK Agrawal wrote to the state additional chief secretary (home) in this regard. Its learnt the state police had sent the proposal in May but the home department asked the department for a revised proposal. Now, Agrawal has urged the home secretary to reconsider the proposal.

The four IPS officers – Mamta Singh, Hanif Qureshi, M Ravi Kiran and K K Rao – were promoted from IGP to ADGP in May; 14 ADGP rank posts were available in the state then. But with the promotion of four more IPS officers, the number of police officers occupying the post of ADGP had gone to 17; thus the four would have to hold ex-cadre posts.

The state police made the proposal for conversion of ex-cadre posts – it was sent two weeks before the four officers were promoted – after allegations were made that the promotions were approved despite the “non-availability of vacancies in the ADGP rank.”

According to sources, Agrawal told the government that the move is aimed at “strengthening the top management level for effective and efficient police administration”. Agrawal also pointed out that the move won’t attract any financial implications on the state exchequer.

The promotions were deliberated upon by the top brass of the government after critics said that the move would affect those eligible to be promoted to the DGP posts in the near future. The critics also insisted that such conversion of ex-cadre posts can’t be done with retrospective effect, adding that promotions should be done only when the posts are available for the particular posts. They said that “ex-cadre posts can be created only in a particular proportion of the regular cadre posts.”

In July, Haryana Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) also asked the state government to explain the “urgency behind the promotion of four IPS officers from the post of IGP to ADGP” in May this year. The committee also if the promotions were sanctioned.

Full report on
www.indianexpress.com

First published on: 08-08-2022 at 04:03:55 am

