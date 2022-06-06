Amid row over curtailing security, Mann meets Jathedar, discusses social, religious issues

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday paid obeisance at the Golden Temple here and held a closed-door meeting with Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh at Akal Takht secretariat the ahead of the Operation Bluestar anniversary.

Mann after paying obeisance at the Sikh shrine went straight to the residence of the Jathedar. Tight security arrangements were made keeping in view his visit and the Operation Bluestar anniversary on June 6.

However, what transpired at the meeting was not shared by the CM with the media.

The meeting between Akal Takht Jathedar and Punjab CM was important as relations had soured over the past few weeks after Mann criticised the Jathedar’s suggestion to Sikh youth to keep licensed weapons also the AAP government had reduced the security of Akal Takht Jathedar and over 400 others.

It is not sure if Mann discussed the issue of security with the Jathedar. Later issuing a statement, Mann said, “I bowed my head in reverence to Sri Guru Granth Sahib and prayed that my government’s every action should be aimed at making Punjab a front runner state in the country and well being of its people.”

“During the deliberations they discussed the social and religious issues being confronted by the state. Mann and Jathedar Akal Takht also discussed the issues pertaining to more involvement of youth for putting the state on high growth trajectory,” reads a press note issued by government.

The CM said that not only Sikhs but every Punjabi derive power from this land blessed by the great gurus. The CM added that people of the state have given such a whopping mandate to his government, so he had paid reverence at this divine place to seek blessings of the almighty to fulfil all the aspirations of people. Mann added that he was feeling rejuvenated after paying obeisance at this divine land. He said that his visit has filled him with new vigour and enthusiasm to serve the people of state with missionary zeal.

Meanwhile, the security has been beefed up in the city as a large number of Sikh devotees are expected to throng the Akal Takht on June 6. The Army had carried out the Operation Bluestar in June 1984 to flush out militants from the Golden Temple complex. Mann had on Saturday reviewed the law and order situation ahead of the anniversary of Operation Bluestar and said the state police has been put on high alert for maintaining peace in the state.

Mann had on Saturday reviewed the law and order situation ahead of the anniversary of Operation Bluestar and said the state police has been put on high alert for maintaining peace in the state. The CM had said no one should be allowed to disturb the hard-earned peace of the state at any cost.