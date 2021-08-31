Amid protests by farmers, Sukhbir cancels two programmes in Samrala

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Badal faced intense protests in Samrala as he arrived for a day’s visit to the constituency under the programme ‘ Gall Punjab Di’.

Sukhbir was to address people at 8-9 places in Samrala, however he had to cancel two events because of protest by farmers.

Near Macchiwara where his programme was organised, he had to cancel it because over 500 farmers from BKU (Sidhupur), BKU (Kadian) and BKU (Rajewal) gathered there

.In addition to this, Sukhbir Badal’s convoy faced protest at a market in Samrala where contract employees of water supply and sanitation department along with BKU (Rajewal) protested against him and raised slogans and also showed black flags to convoy. In addition to this, near Gulab Nabi Khan gate again protestors gathered and raised slogans against him.

Though he had to cancel few programmes in the day time, SAD president did visit the markets in the evening to interact with shopkeepers which is his new way of reaching out to masses.

Meanwhile Bhupinder Singh Kutbewal , one of the protestors, said,

“Sukhbir Badal is unable to explain his U-turn on farm laws and now is trying to grab attention. Hence, we are protesting against him.” Kuldeep Singh Budhewal, another farmer said, “We are no doubt protesting against BJP leaders but every politician is the same and hence we are protesting against SAD as well..In many Punjab villages, politicians from all parties have been banned to enter the villages.”

While speaking in Samrala, Sukhbir said that they were the farmers party and have always been speaking up for their rights.