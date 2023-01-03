Amid pressure, Sandeep Singh’s offer of handing over Sports portfolio on hold

Amid growing pressure for removal of Haryana minister Sandeep Singh for registration of an FIR under sexual harassment charges, the Haryana government has reportedly kept his offer for handing over Sports portfolio to the CM on hold.

A senior BJP leader told The Indian Express that the party is likely to take a call on the issue soon after CM Manohar Lal Khattar returns from his Rajasthan visit. Khattar had gone to Rajasthan’s Mount Abu to attend a convention on Monday and returned to Chandigarh in the evening. Apart from sports ministry, Singh also holds independent charge of Printing and Stationery.

Chandigarh police Saturday lodged an FIR against Singh, a former Olympian, on charges of stalking, illegal confinement, sexual harassment and criminal intimidation. Hours after registration of the FIR, the minister Sunday announced that “I hand over my sports department to the CM” on “humanity and moral grounds”.

However, till late Monday, the government had not made any announcement regarding a formal order for religuinsing of his charge from sports portfolio or handing over the same to someone else. Official sources indicate that a formal decision is yet to be taken.

According to Ram Narain Yadav, an expert on parliamentary democracy and former additional secretary in the Haryana Assembly, order by the Governor, on the recommendation of the CM, is to be passed regarding relinquishing his charge from the portfolio and handing it over to the CM or other minister.

Sandeep Singh might have offered to hand over his sports portfolio to the CM but many within BJP are finding it “sufficient” to check the growing criticism over the issue. A top politician close to the Haryana BJP leaders admitted: “In politics, nobody carries a liability for a long time. The offer of just handing over the portfolio is bound to keep the major controversy alive for a longer period which always have long term political implications. Either he should have resigned from the cabinet or wait for the outcome of the police investigation.”

The offer of Sandeep Singh has been kept on hold amid protests in parts of Haryana during the past two days demanding removal of the minister from state cabinet. A khap panchayat was also held in a village of Jhajjar district on Monday where the khap leaders warned to launch an agitation if the minister was not sacked from the cabinet. The khap panchayat also rejected the formation of a committee of police officers by the Haryana police. Opposition too has been seeking removal of the minister.

However, explaining the point of view of the party, Haryana BJP Chief Spokesperson Sanjay Sharma says: “Law will take its own course into the matter as an FIR has already been registered by the Chandigarh police. Haryana police have also formed a committee of police officers to probe the matter. The government or BJP won’t intervene in the normal course of investigation.”

In this case, a junior woman coach has levelled serious allegations of sexual harassment against the minister stating that he started harassing her before July 2022. He allegedly called her to his official residence in Chandigarh on July 1 on the pretext of document verification and allegedly “touched her inappropriately and tried to kiss her”.

She alleged that the minister tore her t-shirt while claiming that she failed the alleged rape attempt by running away from his cabin. The woman coach told the Chandigarh police that she had informed “the senior officers of Haryana sports department and Haryana police department about the incident but they did not act stating that the matter pertains to Chandigarh”. According to the female coach, the Haryana officers also said that ‘you can’t take action against the minister without a proof’.