Amid prediction of rain, farmers say will not vacate an inch of dharna site

Farmers block a highway at the Singhu border between Delhi and Haryana. (AP Photo)

Despite temperature dipping with each passing day, the number of farmers have been increasing at Delhi borders. And now, farmers have stated that they will remain at morchas even if it rains. As per the prediction of IMD department, a thunderstorm and light rainfall is expected in Punjab, Delhi on Friday and Saturday. Farmers, however, are ready for this challenge and they say that they will stay inside the trolleys, but will not leave.

Jagmohan Singh Patiala, working committee member of All India Kisan Sangrash Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) said, ‘’We will get one waterproof tent erected in advance otherwise our farmers have come on trolleys which are already having 2-3 layers of water-proof sheets and hence, they will not be having any issue even if it rains.

Normally a number of people sleep under the trolleys during night hours, so they may squeeze inside the trolleys or we will range for a waterproof tent. It is not a big issue for us. Farmers are ready to stay back, come what may.”

Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan, general secretary of BKU (Ugrahan) said, ‘’When our jathas had started from Punjab, we were aware that weather might play a part. A number of us have carried raincoats with them. Otherwise also farmers are used to working in fields in cold water, hence such challenges will not affect our struggle. They will move inside the trolleys with waterproof sheets, but will not leave even an inch of dharna space.”

Satnam Singh Pannu, president of Kisan Sangrash Mazdoor Committee from Punjab said,’’On Friday, over 50,000 of us are going to the Kundli border. Already nearly 10,000 from our committee are at the border. Hundreds of our trolleys will start from Amritsar and Moga and they will meet at Doraha to move ahead jointly. Weather challenges will not stop us, we are prepared for these challenges. Our demands is repeal of the laws . The Prime Minister himself should meet the unions as his ministers have no power to take any decision. They are just eating up farmers’ time.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.