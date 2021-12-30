Amid poaching concerns, Congress screening committee finalises candidates for 40 seats

AMID concerns of poaching by Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress screening committee on Wednesday finalised candidates for about 40 seats out of 117. The list will require a final approval from the Central Election Committee before it will be made public. The committee also asked for fresh surveys of winnability for at least 10-12 seats where there are more than one candidates, having a tie over the party tickets. The Congress has lost three sitting MLAs to BJP in last few days including Rana Gurmit Sodhi, Fateh Jung Singh Bajwa and Balwinder Singh Laddi.

Sources said that out of 117 seats in Punjab Assembly, there has been a consensus on about 40 seats where the leaders fulfilled the criterion of winnability. These include seats of a few ministers, MLAs and even those candidates, who had lost during 2017 Assembly elections.

“Those names are final. But this list will require a stamp from CEC, headed by Sonia Gandhi. We do not know when the CEC meet will take place,” added the source.

It is learnt that the screening committee chaired by Ajay Maken that met in Delhi on Wednesday discussed poaching of Congress MLAs by BJP. It is also learnt that the leaders discussed and expressed surprise at Qadian MLA Fateh Jung Singh Bajwa for dissenting to BJP. The meeting discussed that Fateh Bajwa must have been conveyed by some quarters that he would not get the ticket. Otherwise, he would not have left. Sources also said that AICC secretary Harish Chaudhary and Chief Minister Charanjeet Singh Channi were mostly quiet in the meeting and PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu had an opinion on almost all the seats discussed at the meeting.

Former PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar told the media after the meeting that winnability, single ticket in family, fielding senior leaders from seats they have won earlier would be the criterion. He added, “Several seats were discussed but final list will be released by CEC headed by AICC president Sonia Gandhi.”

Jakhar, Sidhu differ

Even as Sidhu has been pushing the party high command to declare a CM candidate ahead of Assembly elections, Jakhar said Wednesday that during the 2017 elections, the party had deviated from its stand and Amarinder Singh was declared the CM candidate, “Otherwise, the party does not declare the CM candidate. This time also, the election would be fought on collective leadership’s face. The CM will be elected by the MLAs,” he said.

Majha MLAs meet Chaudhary

A group of MLAs from Majha are learnt to have met Harish Chaudhary at Rural Development Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa’s house on Tuesday impressing upon Chaudhary to get the high command prevail on Sidhu so that he stops hitting out at his own party government. Sidhu had on Sunday participated in a rally in Batala and hit out at Tript Bajwa without naming him. The Cabinet meeting had praised Bajwa saying that he was doing well in surveys from his neighbouring constituencies also.