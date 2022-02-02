Amid Omicron surge, urban Haryana sees higher fatalities than rural belt

After witnessing a continuous dip over the past one week, the daily Covid-19 positivity rate in Haryana reached 13.36 per cent Sunday evening from 25.40 per cent on January 23. However, a large number of nearly 250 deaths over the last one month have raised eyebrows for the higher fatality rate. The analysis of last 251 deaths, which were reported across Haryana’s private as well as government Covid-19 facilities in the last one month, revealed that while 158 patients who died were from urban areas, 93 were from rural areas.

The recovery rate, meanwhile, reached 96.22 per cent Monday evening while the fatality rate in the state was 1.09 per cent. While 86 patients who died were senior citizens (above 60 years of age), 46 were house wives, two infants, six students, 11 businessmen, 13 farmers, 10 labourers. In all, there were 164 male and 87 females who lost their lives due to Covid-19 during this period. While over 235 patients had one or multiple comorbidities, at least 14 patients had no comorbidities.

The analysis of the deaths that occurred this year, out of 251 patients, 103 had died after they were on ventilator support due to their deteriorated condition, 82 were on oxygen and others on BiPaP or other life-saving equipment stage.

Of these 53 were vaccinated, while 13 were not. The investigation on the status of vaccination of those who died is still underway.

The majority of cases who were vaccinated had received their second dose after August last year which implies that within months of their second dose, they got infected with Covid-19 and then succumbed to the infection’s severity.

The initial investigations into the high death-rate over the last few days, especially 68 deaths only in the last four days, conducted by the state’s health department revealed that over 90 per cent of the patients who died were having multiple comorbidities.

Ever since the pandemic hit Haryana, out of total 10,305 deaths till January 31, 2022 — Hisar district had recorded the highest number of deaths at 1,149, followed by Gurgaon (960), Faridabad (735), Panipat (650), Karnal (584), Panchkula (402), Ambala (528), Sirsa (517), Rohtak (535), Yamunanagar (442), Bhiwani (659), Kurukshetra (370), Mahendragarh (158), Jind (538), Rewari (222), Jhajjar (330), Fatehabad (486), Kaithal (354), Palwal (155), Charkhi Dadri (140) and Nuh (128).

The analysis further revealed that majority of patients died within two-seven days of hospitalisation, as their condition continued to get worse and they failed to revive or respond to the medical treatment given to them. A few of the patients even struggled for weeks before they succumbed to the infection, after they developed multiple complications due to their comorbidities.

By Monday evening, according to state’s Covid-19 bulletin, there were 25,567 active Covid-19 patients in the state out of whom 24,265 were under home isolation and remaining were admitted in various Covid-19 facilities, government and private, across the state. Till Monday evening, there were 307 Omicron cases detected in Haryana out of whom all were discharged.