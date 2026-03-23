Amid LPG crisis, Shimla cooks fire up traditional ‘char’ to feed legislators

Commercial establishments across the country, and even some homes, have been affected by a shortage of cooking gas as the ongoing conflict in West Asia chokes supplies.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
6 min readShimlaMar 23, 2026 05:40 AM IST
Amid LPG crisis, Shimla cooks fire up traditional ‘char’ to feed legislatorsThe firewood is sourced from a nearby Forest Department depot at Kanlog.(Representational image)
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Incessant heavy rain continued in Shimla from the previous night, and the minimum temperature dipped to 11°C. A team of eight cooks, under the leadership of head cook Dhani Ram Sharma, is busy systematically arranging firewood in a six-foot-long and one-foot-wide cavity that was dug two days earlier in a small, covered corner of Hotel Holiday Home (HHH), popularly known as “Triple-H”, a flagship property of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC), located adjacent to the Old Bus Stand Road in Shimla.

“We call this cavity a char in our local dialect. It is a makeshift stove that has been used for centuries in our villages, but has gradually disappeared over time. Now, see how the clock has turned back. An institution like Triple-H has had to adopt traditional kitchen methods. I don’t think this has ever happened before. Being an employee, I myself am amused and surprised,” Tulsi Ram, a member of the cooking team, tells The Indian Express on the rainy Friday morning.

Commercial establishments across the country, and even some homes, have been affected by a shortage of cooking gas as the ongoing conflict in West Asia chokes supplies.

Read | Panic bookings of LPG cylinders ebb to nearly pre-West Asia conflict levels; import situation continues to be concerning

Apart from running properties like Triple-H, the HPTDC is also responsible for catering during government events, including the ongoing Budget session of the state Assembly. In view of the LPG shortage, it has decided to shift from modern cooking techniques, such as high-voltage electric stoves and gas stoves, to traditional firewood-based methods.

Dhani Ram Sharma, who is supervising the char, says, “Before joining HPTDC, I worked as a boti (a traditional chef who prepares and serves food at weddings and religious functions) in my native Rampur in Shimla. When my seniors informed me that officials wanted to conserve gas while preparing lunch for around 550 people, including MLAs and the Chief Minister, during the Budget session, the traditional char was the first solution that came to my mind. In fact, officials had already decided to adopt this method, but were looking for someone experienced.”

The char was prepared a day before the Budget session began on March 18. According to Sharma, while seven-eight LPG cylinders are typically used within three days during Assembly sessions, between March 18 and 20, “we have not even consumed one full commercial LPG cylinder.”

Finding the right wood is essential for properly cooking on the char, Sharma explains. “Char requires fuel wood, and no wood is better than baan (a tree with the scientific name quercus leucotrichophora). Although chir (pine) wood is abundantly available at government depots, we prefer baan because it produces less dense and less irritating smoke. Chir is useful for igniting and intensifying the fire, but the real taste comes when food is cooked over burning baan wood.”

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Read | Centre writes to states to help expedite piped natural gas network expansion amid LPG supply squeeze

The firewood is sourced from a nearby Forest Department depot at Kanlog. On March 17, nearly two quintals of wood were procured at a cost of around Rs 5,500, and the next consignment is expected soon, Sharma says. LPG cylinders are still being used to reheat dishes such as rajma, shahi paneer, and kadhi-madra before serving them at the Assembly.

Early morning start, revised menu

Cooking this way, however, is not an easy process, and preparations have to begin several hours in advance. Cook Ashwani Kumar explains, “Char requires more labour than an electric or gas stove. Moreover, it is not easy to work on it as it continually generates smoke. During the rains, smoke also doesn’t disperse easily [from the covered area in which it has been set up]… When we used LPG, we used to start working at around 10 am, merely a few hours before lunchtime. But now, we start at 7 am.”

After the food is prepared on the char at HHH, it is transported to the Assembly — about a kilometre away — one and a half hours before the usual 1 pm lunchtime. The food is then reheated on gas stoves in the Assembly kitchen before serving.

Although HPTDC officials said that the menu was reduced with the approval of the House Management Committee, some MLAs have expressed their appreciation for the move to cook using the char, describing the food as tastier and healthier.

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BJP MLA from Bharmour, Dr Janak Raj, a former government physician, says, “Several studies suggest that food cooked on wood-fired stoves is healthier than food prepared in microwaves, gas, or electric appliances. From the very first bite, we could tell that the food had been cooked using traditional methods.” He also describes the method as more eco-friendly.

However, HPTDC director Rajeev Kumar is concerned that the LPG crisis may worsen in the coming months and hit tourism, which he describes as the “backbone of Himachal Pradesh’s economy”.

“While we have started adopting alternatives, the real test will come in May and June, when the summer tourist season peaks. The Assembly session will conclude in the first week of April, but the real question is whether we can shift all kitchens in government hotels to traditional stoves,” he says.

After revision, the menu at HHH, which once spanned 11 pages, has been reduced to just three. Several vegetarian and non-vegetarian items have been removed.

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Nevertheless, Dhani Ram Sharma and his team remain determined. Cook Sunil Kumar ‘Chamba’ says, “We have to keep our corporation running. We cannot afford to let any tourist leave our hotels without food. It is not easy to cook for large numbers on char and chulha, but we are ready to work day and night.”

Deputy general manager of HHH, Ravinder Sandhu, says meals for large events such as Assembly sessions, parties, and weddings are now prepared using firewood. For smaller tasks, like making tea and heating milk, commercial induction systems are being used. However, the menu has been curtailed, and Chinese cuisine is currently not being prepared as it requires higher gas consumption, he says.

Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

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