Amid kisan camaraderie, Punjab’s langar culture rubs off on Haryana

As farmers on foot and tractors marched towards Delhi from Punjab early in the morning on November 27 over a year ago, scores from Jind’s Pauli village had reached Patiala-Jind-Delhi national highway to welcome them with homemade food. What was meant as a one-off gesture of ‘kisan camaraderie’ soon turned into a permanent langar in Pauli to ensure that every farmer on way to Delhi to join the protests through this route was offered food at this stopover round-the-clock.

Recalling the first day, a villager said: “The cavalcade of vehicles, mainly tractor-trolleys, was nearly 100 km long on Patiala-Jind-Delhi highway.”

As more Punjab farmers continued to come, the residents of Pauli thought of making a permanent arrangement. They even hired a halwai to make sweets first, and then the langar began.

A similar “kisan langar” was started near neighbouring village Jhanj Kalan (Jind) where the community food is still offered to the farmers. Karnal’s Bastara toll plaza and Panipat toll plaza are among few other langar locations in Haryana which are continuously offering food to the farmers en route Delhi borders apart from several langars at the dharna sites at the borders. Near Gohana (Panipat), there is a “lassi langar” too where lassi is offered to the farmer agitators.

A key member of Jhanj Kalan langar committee and a labour activist, Kapoor Singh, said: “We had no culture of langar in Haryana earlier. However, we have been organising bhandaras (community food) on the occasion of religious functions for around 1-2 days.”

A farmer leader from Hisar, Suresh Koth, said: “The culture of langar has travelled from Punjab to Haryana during ongoing farmers’ agitation. During our previous agitations in Haryana, the farmers mainly used to come to the protest sites after having food at their homes. At most, we used to offer them tea and pakodas. However, Gurnam Singh Chaduni, who is from Kurukshetra district and comes from the similar culture of Punjab, used to opt for this model of langar earlier too. Now, at almost all toll plazas in Haryana, there is a langar-like system which can be operated at any time.”

At Jhanj Kalan langar on Patiala-Jind-Delhi highway from November 24 to 26 this year, community food was prepared for almost 50,000 farmers mainly from Punjab who were en route Delhi borders to mark first anniversary of their agitation against three farm laws. Initially, the electricity employees union members had started this langar on December 13 last year. Soon volunteers of All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) and a trade union CITU came forward to run the langar in a systematic manner. Then help started pouring in from 150 neighbouring villages.

Kapoor Singh added: “As many as Rs 30 lakh have been donated in cash for the langar. It was difficult to maintain a record of supply of milk, lassi, vegetables and ration to the langar, but it must be worth Rs 1.5 crore.”

Not only this, a farmer, Virender Ghoghria, donated a machine for cooking chapatis at the langar site, while a group of farmers provided a solar energy system to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply there. Now, a message on WhatsApp group is enough to ensure supply of lassi, milk or fresh vegetables from the neighbouring fields for the langer.

Kapoor Singh said: “We offer tea and food (roti-sabji and rice) round the clock. On normal days, farmers in the range of 500-800 come to our langar daily. Occasionally, we offer kheer, halwa, pakodas and puri too. We will celebrate the completion of one year of our langar on December 13 for which senior leaders of Samyukt Kisan Morcha will also be invited. The langar will continue till the last tractor-trolley returns from Delhi border.”