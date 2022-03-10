Punjab election 2022 result: Amid hung House talk, Cong CLP to meet at 5 pm today

AMID talks of possibility of a fractured mandate in Punjab Assembly elections, the ruling Congress has called Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting in Chandigarh Thursday at 5 pm. By then, the election results, scheduled for Thursday, would be out.

The meeting will be chaired by PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. The decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of Punjab Congress top brass held in Chandigarh on Wednesday.

Besides Sidhu, AICC incharge Harish Chaudhary, other Congress leaders including Ajay Maken, Krishna Allavaru and Pawan Khera were present in the meeting.

Also read | Punjab election 2022 result: For Sukhbir Badal president of the Akali Dal litmus test today

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who was scheduled to attend the meeting could not do so.

After the meeting Sidhu put out a tweet: “It has been decided that the First Congress Legislative Party meeting will be held on March 10 at PPCC office (Congress Bhawan, Sector 15) at 5 pm…All newly elected @INCPunjab MLAs are requested to kindly attend.”

Sources said that Congress leaders debated if there was a possibility of a fractured mandate. It was then decided to call all the newly elected members on Thursday itself to decide on the further course of action.

“As of today, there is no certainty. We just discussed that there could be a possibility of a fractured mandate in the state as it was a five-cornered contest this time. In that scenario, it will be only wise for all the elected members to sit together, with party affairs incharge and other observers from Delhi and take a decision,” a source privy to developments said.

Chaudhary, Maken, Khera and other have already landed in Chandigarh to keep the situation under control in case of a fractured mandate. Also, there are fears that the party may face horse trading by other SAD and BJP, a source said. The meeting could go a long way in keeping the flock together. “We will take a call as to what is to be done after that point,” the source added.

Channi, held several meetings with party leaders at his residence throughout the day.

“In fact we were joking. One of the leaders said there was no strategy needed. If we reach the magic number of 59 MLAs required to form the government then we will not need anyone. If we end up being the largest party then MLAs of other parties would be willing to come to us. If we are number two, then nobody would come to us. We may not need anyone in that case. But I am telling you that we are forming the government,” said a party leader.

Another Congress leader said that the party was not ready to face BJP’s attempts at poaching. “We have faced this in many states. But we would not allow this in Punjab. This state is a different ball game altogether,” he said.

Interestingly, while the Congress is hoping for coming back to power after replacing former CM Amarinder Singh, it has not planned any celebrations in advance.

“We are not ordering any sweets. We will buy them if the party wrests power. We will celebrate impromptu. But this does not mean we are not hopeful. We had not planned any such celebrations ahead of 2017 election results either. We had wrested victory on 77 seats out of 117,” a party leader recalled.

The leaders, however, claim that they had not thought of aligning with anyone yet if that scenario arises.

“The Congress cannot ally with BJP and SAD ideologically. The only outfit left is AAP. But we have not held talks with anyone yet.”

However, a few days ago former CM Rajinder Kaur Bhattal had stated that the Congress could go with AAP as a post poll alliance. AAP’s CM candidate Bhagwant Mann had, however, mocked the idea saying she should ally with her own party leaders as AAP would get 80 seats.