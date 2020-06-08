Amid fund crunch, Panchkula civic body begins remediation of legacy waste, road repair work

While some have argued that the lockdown would have been the best time for cities to reconstruct their roads and fill their potholes, Kataria said that even though tenders were passed and work began, they could not “procure raw material for construction of roads.” (Representational) While some have argued that the lockdown would have been the best time for cities to reconstruct their roads and fill their potholes, Kataria said that even though tenders were passed and work began, they could not “procure raw material for construction of roads.” (Representational)

The Panchkula MC began some important civic work in the city, including preparation for monsoons, passing a tender for roads as well as for the bio remediation of legacy waste at the Sector 23 dumping ground.

MC Commissioner Sumedha Kataraia, said that the main task remaining is to compile a list for permissions to the workforce and issue passes to factory workers and construction labourers.

Fund crunch affecting works

Even as tenders are given out, the MC office has run into a severe fund crunch, especially for some of its big projects including the Non-Motorised Transportation corridor that was to be built in Panchkula. “We lack funds right now and cannot really ask the state for help. But we are hoping our property taxes and dues from state in stamp duty will get us through it. We do not want to stop this work,” said Kataria.

The civic body is owed as much Rs 50 crore from the state in stamp duty dues since 2016. The money was sanctioned and was supposed to come by March, right before the COVID-19 pandemic unfolded, due to which chances of receiving the money seem slim.

Preparation of monsoon underway

While the preparation for monsoon used to begin early April, this year, the work began in May, owing to the extensive sanitisation work which was conducted by the MC throughout April.

RWAs have asked for the road gullies to be cleaned. Even in the past year, no specific tender for the same was put up and cleaning of such road gullies was done on a contractual basis, depending on areas which required cleaning. But this year, instead of passing a simple tender, the MC will first document the road gullies to make a plan to move forward.

“We are creating a documentary of road gullies, especially those in Sector 19 as that area sees the most problems of water stagnation. We will then spend a month getting these cleaned by our own sanitation staff or other workers. We will do the minor repairs ourselves as well. The major complaint that comes in is that the road gullies were cleaned but their garbage was left outside. We will make sure that the garbage gets picked up,” said Kataria.

Pending work of fogging for mosquitoes has already brought forth angry residents but Kataria said that the public health department has not given permission for it. “The fogging droplets may become a carrier of the virus. We are conducting large scale anti-larvae treatments since the first week of April everywhere to make sure other mosquito related diseases do not happen,” said Kataria.

Bio Remediation of legacy waste begins

The dumping ground in Sector 23 is all set to be converted into a recreational park as the work order for it was passed last week. The four lakh tonnes of waste will be exhumed and divided into wet, dry and other kinds of waste after which it will be treated separately.

Almost 60 per cent cost of the project is being borne by the state. “The NGT had ordered us to get this work done by April 2021. We knew if had to achieve the deadline, we will have to set it in motion at the earliest,” said Kataria.

Construction of roads

While some have argued that the lockdown would have been the best time for cities to reconstruct their roads and fill their potholes, Kataria said that even though tenders were passed and work began, they could not “procure raw material for construction of roads.”

She further added, “Companies are lying shut and the raw material is not being produced anywhere. We faced an acute shortage if the same, but have now resumed work. We are hoping the road in Sector 1-2 and Sector 4-5 will be completed by June 20.”

The sector 1-2 diving road, falling under HSVP has been the epicentre of road issues since the dawn of time, say locals. “The road is never fit. It also took the life of one man a few years back. It was the first road to break after repairs. HSVP and MC should take serious consideration of the road and devise and employ some strategy to keep it from breaking again,” said Suneet Goyal, a resident of Sector 2.

