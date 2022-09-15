scorecardresearch
Amid demand from Opp, Haryana plans to prepone paddy procurement

JP Dalal told The Indian Express: “For the past three-four years, every year the procurement is done a little earlier than the previous year.

Former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda had stated Tuesday that the arrival of paddy has started in the mandis and the government should start making purchases from September 20.

Haryana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister J P Dalal said Wednesday that they were considering preponing the procurement of paddy which was earlier scheduled to start from October 1.

Dalal told The Indian Express: “For the past three-four years, every year the procurement is done a little earlier than the previous year. Last year, we started procurement from September 25. This year too, we have plans to get it earlier than last year’s procurement. But we have to keep in mind the level of moisture too. As of now there is a high level of moisture in the crop and nobody will buy it in the current form. For smooth procurement, it should be started only when the crop is dry and can be purchased easily.”

Former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda had stated Tuesday that the arrival of paddy has started in the mandis and the government should start making purchases from September 20. Arhtiyas (commission agents in mandis) too have demanded that the procurement should take place from September 15.

Meanwhile, Haryana State Anaj Mandi Arhtiyas Association president Ashok Gupta said the arhtiyas will go on strike from September 19 to oppose the basmati trading on e-NAM portal and direct payment to the farmers for online purchase of paddy.

Gupta said: “The payment to the farmers in lieu of purchase of their produce should be optional. It means if the farmer concerned wants the procurement agencies to make the payment in his bank account directly, then it’s okay. But if he gives consent for the payment via arhtiyas, then this should also be implemented.”

First published on: 15-09-2022 at 06:32:12 am
Live Blog

