Amid Covid uptick, Haryana makes wearing of mask compulsory in 4 districts that share borders with Delhi

The Haryana government is closely watching the surge of Covid-19 cases across the state, especially in districts bordering Delhi, including Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar. The state has already made wearing of face masks mandatory in these four districts.

“We have conducted a survey and found that only Gurgaon has reported maximum cases and a few have been detected in Faridabad. Therefore, wearing of face masks has been made mandatory in four districts — Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar. More than half of the districts of Haryana have zero Covid-19 cases. Patients in most of the districts are negligible,” said Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij.

In an attempt to curb the surge, the state will also ramp up its daily testing. “During the first three waves, the daily testing had gone up to 60,000 tests per day but it has now declined to a large extent. With this fresh surge in cases, we have decided to ramp up our testing once again. To begin with, we shall conduct at least 3,000 tests in Gurgaon and 2,000 in Faridabad on a daily basis. The testing in other districts will also be increased depending on the need of the hour,” said Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rajeev Arora.

On Wednesday, Haryana recorded 310 new cases of Covid-19 of which 225 were found in Gurgaon and 67 in Faridabad districts followed by Rohtak (5), Panchkula (4), Sirsa (3) Hisar (2), Sonipat, Karnal, Ambala and Kaithal (1 each).

The total number of active Covid-19 cases in the state has now reached 1,252 out of which 1,232 are in home isolation as on Wednesday evening. On Tuesday, the daily Covid-19 positivity rate had reached 4.6 per cent which came down to 3.83 per cent on Wednesday evening.

Talking about the slow pace of increasing cases, Arora added, “The primary reason for the slow increase is that a large chunk of the population in the country has developed natural immunity against the virus since they have already got infected with this virus, as indicated in several sero-surveys. Also, a substantial population of the country has been vaccinated, which has also given them immunity. But, yet the increase in the number of cases is a matter of concern and we are taking all necessary steps to prevent it from happening.”

“A long-term protection can only be ensured by vaccination. In the last three waves, we have seen a pattern that whenever cases begin to rise in Delhi, the number begins to increase in Haryana’s districts that border Delhi. Then it begins to increase in districts through which the GT Road passes and then it spreads further in other areas of Haryana. Thus, we are again emphasising on vaccination like pending booster doses in the prescribed age groups and identifying those who are yet to be vaccinated with their second dose or 12-15 year-old children etc,” Arora said.

Talking further about increasing daily testing, Arora said, “There are various kinds of testing. One is general testing wherein people who have got symptoms come forward to get themselves tested. Second category is where we identify the close contacts of people who have been infected with the virus. Third is the zones where it is expected that the incidence of virus spread may be higher – here we ensure random testing. But, we cannot force people to undergo testing because it creates unnecessary panic and resentment. We are trying to increase the testing in high-density-population areas and the areas where there is a probability of a virus spread.”

Arora added that so far in Haryana, no case of the new variant of Covid-19 has been detected. “We have sent our samples to a Delhi-based laboratory to find out if any of the fresh Covid cases is that of the XE variant. If there is any such case found in Haryana, we shall move accordingly. So far, the cases are of Omicron variant only.”

Talking about the infrastructure, Arora said, “As on date, we have over 900 active cases but hospitalisation is very low. Even if there are a few six-seven cases of hospitalisation, the situation is not that serious. So far, people who are testing positive have normal flu-like symptoms and are not requiring hospitalisation. Yet, we have our infrastructure ready to deal with any fresh wave, if it comes.”