Amid coronavirus scare, first case of swine flu reported in Panchkula

Amid the coronavirus scare, the first case of swine flu was reported in the district on Tuesday evening.

The affected, identified as a 80-year-old Gurdev Kaur, was brought to the Civil Hospital, Panchkula on Monday after she complained of breathlessness and nausea.

She was isolated at the isolation room of the hospital and her blood samples were sent for test at PGIMER. On late Tuesday evening, her reports confirmed the case of H1N1.

Kaur was then referred to GMCH-32 where she is now seeking treatment.

Her condition is said to be stable.

“The patient was admitted in Panchkula two days back with respiratory distress and the sample was sent to PGI which tested positive for H1N1. She was then brought here and is stable.”, said Dasari Harish, a spokesperson for GMCH.

Kaur hails from area Fatehpur in Sector 20, Panchkula. According to the doctors of Civil Hospital, the family members and other contacts who may have been affected have been tracked and due medication has been provided to them.

“We had identified almost six members who had been in contact with her. We have given them the medical attention needed. All of them are at their homes”, said Dr Amarjeet, in-charge of the emergency ward.

