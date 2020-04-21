Amid coronavirus crisis, residents complain of another issue – police challans and harassment

Following the incident, the outrage among the residents and RWAs of the city has only risen, with the presidents claiming ‘harassment’ by the police for ‘ego satisfaction’. Following the incident, the outrage among the residents and RWAs of the city has only risen, with the presidents claiming ‘harassment’ by the police for ‘ego satisfaction’.

A day after Rajiv Malhotra, a registered COVID-19 volunteer for senior citizens and solitary residents, was challaned Rs. 10,000 for not having a renewed pollution certificate- while he was on his way to buy medicines and distribute food packets – he sent a written complaint to Panchkula DCP, demanding an inquiry into the matter.

Following the incident, the outrage among the residents and RWAs of the city has only risen, with the presidents claiming ‘harassment’ by the police for ‘ego satisfaction’.

Rajiv (46), who he is a registered COVID-19 volunteer in charge of Sector 4 and Sector 6, said, “I get medicines for the elderly of the two sectors, along with food packets for those who live alone and cannot cook.”

The incident occurred around 2 pm on Monday, while Rajiv was on his way to buy medicines before going back home to pick up food for senior citizens. He was stopped at a police check post set up at 8/9 diving road, which incidentally was set up on the insistence of Rajiv’s father, who had alerted the police about the gathering of people at the Sector 8 post office.

“The police demanded to see my documents, which I duly showed. It is my fault that my pollution certificate has expired. However, a police official, without a name tag, approached me to make settlements instead of paying the Rs. 10,000 challan,” said Rajiv.

He further levelled serious allegations on the city’s police department and said that they operate in nexus, where one official stands without his name tag and approaches people for “settlement”.

Meanwhile, the police officials said that they have been only doing “their job, as has been instructed to them by senior officials.”

The Federation Of Residents’ Association (FORA) registered their protested against the incident. President of the association, R P Malhotra said, “This is not the time to harass public. It is painful to work under such a crisis. The police should ensure the instructions of lock down are being followed.”

The challaning of vehicles during the lockdown has not been received well by the residents. Several of them demand that while checking for drink and drive has been suspended, other non-urgent offences should also not be challaned.

