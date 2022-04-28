Amid Congress show of strength, Alka Lamba appears before cops

Accompanied by the top leadership of the Punjab Congress, party leader Alka Lamba Wednesday appeared before the Punjab Police in a case of alleged “inflammatory statements” against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, but was not questioned and told that she will be asked to join the probe on another date.

Lamba and the Congress leaders accompanying her were told by the police that they cannot question her “since the

Punjab and Haryana High Court had summoned the case file after BJP leader Kumar Vishwas, who was first booked in the same FIR, approached court seeking cancellation of the FIR”.

Police then asked Lamba to mark her presence, for the record, at the police station.

Ahead of the Assembly polls, Vishwas had accused Kejriwal of supporting separatists. Lamba has been accused of backing the remarks made by Vishwas.

Al

The state Congress, meanwhile, turned her appearance before police into a show of strength. Party workers, led by the state unit chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, protested outside the office of Ropar SSP and raised slogans against the AAP government. State Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and CLP chief Partap Singh Bajwa lashed out at the AAP government for “politicising police to settle personal scores”. Bajwa said: “While as per the KSA,

Punjab CM was being taken to health and education facilities in Delhi….our sister [Alka Lamba] was being shown the police station in Punjab.”

Later on phone, Bajwa told The Indian Express that Punjab Police summoning Lamba was “in total contrast to ethos, history and culture of Punjab, which is known to respect and protect women”. He said it was “unprecedented that there was a witch hunt against a woman in Punjab for some alleged remark made in Delhi. It is understandable that

there is history of political vendetta involving men in Punjab. But, harassing a woman, this is unprecedented”.

Lamba said she reached Chandigarh on April 25 evening itself to appear before the investigating officers on

scheduled date (April 26), but was conveyed that she should appear on April 27.

She alleged that the scheduled date of her questioning was changed because CM Bhagwant Mann was visiting Delhi on April 26 and could have been detrimental to Punjab CM’s media coverage. Bajwa added that Congress leadership was made to wait for “two hours” by the Ropar SSP Sandeep Garg after “we reached there at 11 am”.

Garg, however, clarified, “I reached the office in half an hour’s time after learning that the Congress leadership wanted to meet me.” He added that Lamba was to appear before the Special Investigation Team.

“We learnt in the morning today that Punjab and Haryana High Court had listed Kumar Vishwas’ petition for today. The case was listed yesterday evening, but we learnt about it today morning. So, one of the investigator officer had to go to the court with the case file. Hence, it was not possible to question Alka Lamba,” he said.

Addressing the protesters, Warring slammed the AAP government in Punjab and accused it of “misusing” the police.

“We will not tolerate any injustice against our sister (Lamba),” Warring said while dubbing the summoning of Lamba as “purely vendetta politics”. Former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu too reached Ropar, however, he did not participate in the protest. He talked to mediapersons and left without meeting the party leaders. Sidhu condemned the cases against Lamba, speaking to the media almost simultaneously as Warring addressed protesters.

Sidhu also hit out at CM Mann, calling him “rubber da gudda (a rubber toy)”. “I have not seen any CM scaling down from skies to the ground in one month,” Sidhu lashed out at Mann. Majority of Congress leaders made their presence felt during Warring led protest.

Apart from CLP leader Bajwa, majority of Punjab Congress leaders including former ministers and sitting MLAs like Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, deputy CLP leader Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal, Punjab Youth Congress chief Brinder Singh Dhillon and several others accompanied Warring.