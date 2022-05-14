scorecardresearch
Saturday, May 14, 2022
Amid Congress’ Chintan Shivir, disgruntled Jakhar to go live on FB today

Sources close to Jakhar said that the three-time MLA and one-time MP is likely to mince no words and will “show a mirror to the party over the way he had been treated”.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
May 14, 2022 10:36:31 am
Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar (File)

Disgruntled Congress leader and former chief of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) Sunil Jakhar, who was “stripped of all party posts” for “not toeing the party line”, said he will go live on Facebook on Saturday noon, amid the three-day Chintan Shivir or brainstorming session of the party currently underway in Udaipur in Rajasthan.

Late on Friday, Jakhar tweeted that he would pour his heart out on Saturday noon. “This [Facebook live address] is going to be my parting gift to the party,” he said.

Jakhar had not replied to the show-cause notice issued by the disciplinary action committee of Congress last month where he was alleged to have made “a derogatory statement against Congress leaders and also attributed motives to the leadership of thinking on communal lines” while deciding the leadership change in Punjab after Captain Amarinder Singh’s ouster as chief minister.

He was also accused of making “objectionable” statements against Dalits, an accusation he has denied saying his remarks were taken “out of context”. While Jakhar did not name anyone, his comments in a television interview were seen to be aimed at former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

