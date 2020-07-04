Amid complaints, PTU cancels interviews for eight professor posts

The interviews were scheduled for July 4 and most of candidates were to be interviewed by video links. (Representational) The interviews were scheduled for July 4 and most of candidates were to be interviewed by video links. (Representational)

The interviews of 13 candidates for filling 8 posts of professors in the Computer Science Department at the IKG-Punjab Technical University, Kapurthala, have been cancelled at the last minute.

The action came amid a complaint shot by the eligible faculty members of government engineering colleges of Punjab to the Technical Education Department regarding alleged irregularities in short-listing of the 13 candidates for the interview.

The interviews were scheduled for July 4 and most of candidates were to be interviewed by video links. Also, the call for interviews for July 4 went out even as PTU itself had asked all eligible candidates to make their representations till July 8.

Interestingly, while the interviews were scheduled there was no information posted on the university’s website. The candidates shortlisted for these posts were mostly from the private institutes. A senior faculty member of a government engineering college, who is also eligible for the post, said that out of 13 candidates, four are not even eligible but still they were called for the interview.

“These four candidates had done M.Tech through distance education from Deemed Universities against which Supreme Court had passed strict orders by cancelling their degrees and after that Director Technical Education and Industrial Training, Punjab…had made these candidates not eligible for the post of even Assistant Professor. But now they were appearing in the interview for the higher post of Professor,” said a senior faculty member.

The complainants have pointed out that the Department of Technical Education and Industrial Training, Punjab through a letter dated 05/03/2020 had directed to stop the process of recruitment. Also, they added, that a close relative of the V-C PTU, Dr Ajay Sharma, was shortlisted for the post of professor.

PTU V-C Dr Ajay Kumar Sharma said: “I am not conducting these interviews, so I cannot tell anything about them as interviews are being conducted with the permission of BOG and member BOG Dr S S Pattnaik, Director, NITTTR, Chandigarh, is conducting these interviews”.

Dr S K Salwan, who is the Chairman of the BOG, IKG-PTU, said that he was not aware of these interviews. Dr SS Pattnaik clarified: “Now there is no interview on Saturday as I was not in favour of it. When things will be normal after Covid-19 only then a call will be taken.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd