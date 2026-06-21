Amid buzz over leadership change, Rahul Gandhi meets leaders from Punjab

Rahul Gandhi met senior Punjab Congress leaders after observers submitted a report on the state unit.

Written by: Kanchan Vasdev
3 min readChandigarhJun 21, 2026 03:16 PM IST
The fresh attack by the CPI(M) came a day after the Congress on Friday released the audio and text of Gandhi’s address to the INDIA bloc meetingFile photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
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Amid buzz over a possible overhaul of the Punjab Congress leadership ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi Sunday held one-on-one meetings with five senior leaders from the state unit at his residence in New Delhi.

Sunday’s meetings came a day after a three-member observer committee led by Congress treasurer Ajay Maken submitted its report on the party’s organisational and political situation in Punjab to party president Mallikarjun Kharge. The panel, which also comprised Meenakshi Natarajan and Bhajan Lal Jatav, had been tasked with assessing the organisational health of the state unit and gathering feedback on issues ranging from leadership and factionalism to election preparedness.

Sources said Rahul Gandhi met Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, former CM Charanjit Singh Channi, former ministers Sukhjinder Randhawa and Vijay Inder Singla separately.

The consultations are being viewed as part of the party high command’s ongoing exercise to take a final call on the Punjab unit as it prepares for the Assembly elections.

Emerging from the meeting, Warring sought to focus attention on the party’s electoral strategy rather than the leadership debate. “I only know how the Congress has to contest the elections, on which issues the party has to contest the elections, and what our issues will be. All these issues were discussed today. There is no difference of opinion in our party. We will uproot the AAP and the AAP will face the same fate in Punjab as it did in Delhi,” he said.

Bajwa also avoided commenting on speculation surrounding organisational changes. “We had a good meeting. Punjab’s issues were discussed. Whatever Rahul Gandhi decides is acceptable to us,” he said.

The observer panel’s report has acquired particular importance because it follows weeks of lobbying by rival camps within the Punjab Congress. Earlier this month, the party leadership deputed the three observers to Chandigarh, where they held one-on-one interactions with MPs, MLAs, former legislators, district presidents, and other office-bearers. Leaders were asked to give their views on the functioning of the organisation, prospects for the 2027 elections, and whether any organisational changes were required to strengthen the party.

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The exercise was ordered after a series of meetings in Delhi highlighted continuing differences within the state unit. While one section has been advocating organisational changes to energise the cadre and improve coordination, another has argued that changing the leadership barely months before the Assembly elections could prove disruptive.

Although the Congress high command has not officially indicated the direction it intends to take, sources said the consultation process appeared to be over.

Talking about Sunday’s meetings, Vijay Inder Singla said, “The discussions centred on Punjab’s political situation, the issues on which the party plans to take on the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, and preparations for the next Assembly polls.”

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Kanchan Vasdev
Kanchan Vasdev

Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India. Professional Background Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state. Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions. Special Projects: Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship. Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government: 1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs "Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA. "Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor. "Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas. 2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls "Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections. "AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections. "Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership. 3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy "Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government. "Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP. 4. Welfare & Economy "Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program. "Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025). Signature Beat Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens. X (Twitter): @kanchan99 ... Read More

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