Amid blame game. Chaudhary to meet Cong leaders who lost

AMID resentment among Congress candidates that no senior leader of the party had tried to meet them after a crushing defeat of the party in which 98 out of 117 candidates lost the recent election, AICC incharge Harish Chaudhary would be listening to candidates from at Tuesday onwards in separate meetings.

The plan comes amid a blame game that has started in Punjab Congress. The leaders have started blaming each other for the Congress defeat. While PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has squarely blamed former CM Charanjit Singh Channi, former PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar had blamed Channi and veteran leader Ambika Soni. Former Deputy CM Sukhjinder Randhawa has blamed Sidhu and Jakhar.

In the backdrop of this fingre pointed, Chaudhary will be reaching Chandigarh for his meetings.

PPCC chief Navjot Sidhu and former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi would not be a part of these interations. Chaudhary will be talking to each candidate separately at Punjab Congress headquarters in Chandigarh, beginning Tuesday.

Usually, the PPCC chief holds such meeting with the candidates but it is learnt that many leaders told Chaudhary that hey neither wanted to meet Sidhu nor Channi.

“A candidate who loses election does not know what he should do. The party should intervene at that time, listen to such a leader and decide what is to be done next. A defeat is always demoralising. We have been feeling that we have been left on our own to handle this experience while we fought on party tickets,” said a candidate.

Chaudhary’s schedule came on Monday when Jakhar visited several candidates Sunday and held meetings with them. He met former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Sanjiv Talwar, and Ishwarjot Cheema on Sunday.