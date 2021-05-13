Amicus Curiae files application asking Punjab, Haryana to tackle pandemic more seriously in smaller towns, villages

Even the hospitals that are there in some districts are hugely overburdened and it is not possible for them to respond to the gravity of the situation. (File Photo)

The Amicus Curiae, appointed to look after Covid management, has moved an application before Punjab and Haryana High Court for directing the twin states to focus on tackling the pandemic, especially in smaller towns and villages.

The matter is scheduled to come up for hearing before the division bench of Justices Rajan Gupta and Karamjit Singh on May 18. The HC bench has already sought a report from Punjab and Haryana Government detailing work done at the ground level in the rural areas to check the spread of the viral disease.

In the application, Senior Advocate Rupinder Khosla (Amicus Curiae) has pointed out that the hinterland of Punjab and Haryana have been very adversely affected by the pandemic, and the situation is precarious.

It has been mentioned that the health infrastructure is abysmally poor in both states. Each block in the districts of these states cater to about 70-80 villages and the Amicus Curiae has learnt that there are only 2-3 doctors for the villages with some supporting paramedic staff.

Also, there is scanty provision of medical equipment, leave alone provision for oxygen/ventilators. There are instances where the solitary hospital/public health centre in a particular block has been shut down because the entire staff has tested Covid positive, leaving the villagers nowhere to go.

Even the hospitals that are there in some districts are hugely overburdened and it is not possible for them to respond to the gravity of the situation.

The Amicus Curiae has thus pleaded that the HC directs both the states of Punjab and Haryana to not only make greater efforts to tackle the pandemic but to also notify and seek assistance from the Government of India regarding this precarious situation so that the common man who has nowhere to go can be given the protection of Article 221 of the Constitution of India.