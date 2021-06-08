American citizen among two booked for using fake documents for kidney transplant

None of the suspects, however, have been arrested yet, police said.

Mohali Police have booked an American citizen and his local aide on the charges of allegedly preparing a fake Aadhaar card and faking the name of the father in order to get a kidney transplant. None of the suspects, however, have been arrested yet, police said.

According to investigators, the incident first came to light after a complaint was filed by one Paramjeet Singh, a resident of Nizampura Hawelian village in Amritsar district with the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in February last year.

The complainant stated to the police that his daughter Amandeep Kaur was married to one Harjeet Singh of Phagwara in June 2006 and the couple had two sons. The couple was living in California, USA, and Harjeet was a citizen of the United States of America.

Paramjeet Singh further stated that for the past two years Harjeet was getting treated for his kidney ailment from a private hospital in Phase VIII.

“For the past seven-eight months there were some issues between my daughter and Harjeet. We came to know that Harjeet wanted a kidney transplant and he had made a fake Aadhaar card by showing one Surinder Singh as his father, so that the transplant could take place easily within blood relation, Harjeet had paid Rs 30 lakh to Surinder Singh for donating his kidney. Harjeet’s real father’s name is Resham Singh, who also lives in the USA,” Paramjeet Singh alleged.

An investigation into this complaint was carried out by SP (city), following which a case under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 198 (using as true a certificate known to be false), 199 (false statement made in declaration which is by law receiva­ble as evidence), 200 (using as true such declaration knowing it to be false) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and those under relevant sections of Aadhar Act was lodged at Phase VIII police station against Harjeet Singh and Surinder Singh.