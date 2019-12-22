Amend new citizenship law to include Muslims: SAD chief Sukhbir Badal

Sukhbir Badal at a rally in Patiala. (Express Photo: Harmeet Sodhi) Sukhbir Badal at a rally in Patiala. (Express Photo: Harmeet Sodhi)

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), a BJP ally, Saturday urged the Centre to include Muslims in the new citizenship law by bringing an amendment to it. Party chief Sukhbir Badal said there should not be any exclusion on the basis of religion.

“We strongly feel that the Muslim community should be included in it (Citizenship Amendment Act). I had said this in Parliament too. People of all religions reside in our country and this is our strength. Why should you exclude (them)?… I personally feel that the Government of India should include them. There should be no exclusion on the basis of religion,” Badal said.

He added, “Bhaawen panj vi hon bhaawen das vi hon bhaawen panjah vi hon (Be they five in number, or 10 or 50) you cannot say except so and so.

Asked whether there should be a meeting of NDA constituents on the issue, Sukhbir said, “I cannot speak on behalf of the other NDA partners. I am saying this on behalf of the Akali Dal and the party is very clear that the Government of India should include them (Muslims) and should come out with an amendment because that what the people feel and is the mood of the nation,” he said.

The SAD chief, who is also the MP from Punjab’s Ferozepur, said the (Sikh) Gurus sacrificed their lives for people of other faiths and “our religion teaches us ‘Sarbat da bhala’ (welfare of all)”.

Asked whether his party would meet the Centre on this issue, Badal said he had already requested the government in Parliament and after that as well. “Now it is up to them,” the SAD chief said, adding his party has only two members in the Lok Sabha.

The CAA seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees belonging to Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities facing persecution on the basis of religion in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. There have been violent protests in several parts of the country opposing it.

Asked whether his party was in support of the National Register of Citizens, SAD chief said, “I cannot say anything at this moment because what is NRC nobody knows. Let the details come. But anybody who stayed in this country you cannot throw him out. I am very clear. you cannot say this community has to go, this religion has to go,” Badal said.

