Saturday, June 04, 2022
Ambulance collides with car, patient among three injured

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
June 5, 2022 2:46:33 am
The ambulance after the accident. Express

An ambulance and a Brezza car collided, leaving three people including the ambulance driver, the patient inside and the attendant injured at Sector 36-37 dividing road on Saturday. The injured were rushed to GMSH-16. The patient and the attendant were referred to PGI. The ambulance driver identified as Mandip Singh received injuries in his knee. Police said that Mandip left the hospital for Nabha without recording his statement. The car was being driven by a woman, who was unhurt.

Police said that the ambulance was coming from Nabha and going to PGI, when it collided with the car. A police officer said, “We impounded both the vehicles. We will record the statement of the ambulance driver tomorrow. The patient and his attendant are at PGI. We have lodged a DDR in this connection.” A DDR was registered at Sector 36 police station.

 

