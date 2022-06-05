Ambulance collides with car, patient among three injured

An ambulance and a Brezza car collided, leaving three people including the ambulance driver, the patient inside and the attendant injured at Sector 36-37 dividing road on Saturday. The injured were rushed to GMSH-16. The patient and the attendant were referred to PGI. The ambulance driver identified as Mandip Singh received injuries in his knee. Police said that Mandip left the hospital for Nabha without recording his statement. The car was being driven by a woman, who was unhurt.