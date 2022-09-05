Ambedkar Student Association to continue protest till Panjab University meets demands

Even though Panjab University authorities decided to accept Ambedkar Student Association’s (ASA) demand to release original detailed marksheets (DMCs) and photocopies of the degrees of SC/ST students of Punjab, who completed the course under post-matric scholarship (PMS) scheme from PU, the association said it will continue the strike. The ASA demanded that their dues of PMS account have not been cleared due to non-reimbursement by the government of Punjab.

Prof Anil Kumar, Coordinator SC/ST Cell of PU, informed that an official notification regarding the release of DMCs and degrees of SC/ST students would be issued in the upcoming days by the concerned branch of the university. He requested the students to put an end to their agitation and resolve the issue with harmony.

Meanwhile, reacting to the development, ASA in a press note stated that the university has just accepted one of the three demands. They said the other two demands of hostel allocation as per reservation policy and UGC/AICTE and PMS scheme implementation for students of Haryana in the university have not been fulfilled.

Gurdeep Singh, Chairman of PU unit of ASA, said, “We will continue to protest till all our demands are met by the university and the notification for the same is released.” Members of ASA have been protesting since August 6.