Ambedkar Jayanti: Farmers organise parallel programme in Kaithal, protest agsinst Dushyant

A group of farmers Wednesday organised a parallel programme to celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti in Kaithal while erecting a tent in front of a government college where the local administrative officers were chief guest on the occasion.

Expecting that Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala may arrive in town to attend the function, the farmers also staged a protest. However, a close aide of Chautala claimed that no schedule of the Deputy CM was finalised for Kaital for Wednesday adding he attended a function in Rewari on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti.

BKU district president Hoshiar Singh Gill told The Indian Express that the farmers had started reaching the venue at 8:30 am expecting Chautala’s arrival. “The farmer reached the venue breaking the barricades installed by the police. Keeping in view the rising number of farmers at the venue, Chautala did not come to the town. Not only this, no senior BJP-JJP leader turned up,” claimed Gill.

Local Dalit leaders such as Suresh Dravid and Ramesh Kutubpur also attended the farmers’ event. Gill said they will hand over a memorandum to the SP on Thursday to express resentment against “misbehaviour by some police officials with the agitating farmers”.

On other hand, Kaithal SP Lokender Singh claimed that the function took place peacefully. When asked about heavy barricading in the town, the SP said that earlier, “a different chief guest” was expected to attend the function and “the farmers had announced to boycott the function and stage a protest”. “For security purpose, the police were deployed but there was no inconvenience in the movement of anybody,” he told the local media.

At the function organised at local government college, Kaithal DC Sujan and the SP unveiled the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar.

On the other hand, sources said, a function was organised at village Badoli of Sonipat district on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti. A group of farmers affiliated to the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and some Khap leaders offered to join the function, but the villagers urged them that they would like to keep it a village level event only.

Rai BJP MLA Mohan Lal Badoli said that earlier Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was scheduled to come to the village to unveil the statue

of Dr BR Amedkar but the function was postponed keeping in view the surge in the Covid cases. Sources claimed that the announcement of farmer organisations to oppose the CM in the village may be one of the reasons behind postponement of his programme. However, the BJP MLA claimed that the SKM’s announcement had nothing to do with the postponement of the CM’s schedule.

Meanwhile, through video conferencing from Chandigarh, the CM inaugurated a hostel each named after Swami Vivekananda and Ahilyabai built at a cost of Rs 17.19 crore in the premises of Dr B.R. Ambedkar National Law University, Rai (Sonipat).