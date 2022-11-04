scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 04, 2022

Ambala resident succumbs to dengue, locals holds civic body responsible

Members of Virat Nagar Welfare Society on Friday alleged that the dengue spread in their area was due to negligence of the civic body.

Ambala registers one more death from Dengue. (Representational/file photo)

A 35-year-old man succumbed to dengue on Friday, with the district lodging six new cases of the vector-borne disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases recorded by the district to 205 so far this year.

As per details, the patient, identified by just his first name Bawa, had tested positive for dengue on October 24 and had been admitted to a private hospital in Ambala Cantonment. Later, during treatment, as his condition deteriorated, the man was referred to PGI Chandigarh, where he died five days after being admitted. Bawa, sources said, was working in a private company at Ambala Canotnment and had got married in the month of April this year.

According to locals, Bawa was a resident of Virat Nagar Colony of Ambala, where water had accumulated after the installation of a tubewell in the area around a couple of weeks ago. Water released from the site where the tubewell had been set up accumulated infront of the house of the victim, and despite repeated complaints to the civic body nobody from the municipality showed up to drain it out. The accumulated water led to the breeding of mosquitoes in the area, leading to the spread of vector-borne diseases.

Members of Virat Nagar Welfare Society on Friday alleged that the dengue spread in their area was due to negligence of the civic body. They alleged that the department had not undertaken any fogging in the area, due to which mosquito larvae had been breeding.

Contacted, the chief supervisor of Ambala civic body, Sunil Dutt, said that he had no idea if a tubewell had been installed in Virat Nagar Colony or not.

Amabala Civil Surgeon, Dr Kuldip Singh, said that his department was keeping an eye on the situation and patients reaching hospitals with continuous high efever and low platelet count were being tested for dengue. Singh said that the administration was conducting close to 1000 tests daily and the number of dengue patients recorded this year so far was lesser than that recorded last year.

First published on: 04-11-2022 at 08:52:35 pm
