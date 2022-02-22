Ambala: Water fun park manager arrested for teacher’s death

TWO DAYS after the death of a school teacher in Manaka village ferris wheel tragedy, Ambala Police on Monday arrested the manager of the Water Fun Park, Sukhwinnder Singh.

A 23-year-old teacher, Riya Garg, was killed and three students were injured on Saturday after they fell from a ferris wheel at an amusement park in Ambala’s Mullana area. The site was later sealed by the police with a forensic team from Madhuban forensic laboratory also later visiting the scene of crime and gathering evidence.

The management of Jai Public School Thambar, where Garg was an employee have so far said that the tragedy had occurred due to utter neglect of the park owners who had installed the swing for entertainment of the public without taking safety precautions. The schools’s principal, Cheshta Saluja, had demanded a probe ahainst the owners of the amusement park and stated that the tragedy occuried after one of the bogies of the swing hit another bogey leading to the safety gate giving way. She contradicted the argument of of the park owners that the safety grill of the swing’s cabin broke when teh teacher, Garg, was taking selfies, despite being instructed not to do so.

Mullana police station in-charge, Subhash SIngh, said, “The forensic team collected evidence from the Water Fun Park where the tragedy occurred. The owner of the park had been summoned for questioning. He was later arrested and released on bail”

Meanwhile, Shravan Garg father, the father of the deceased, said that their daughter was a brilliant student in school, college and university, He said that she was going to resign from her job in 10 days and prepare for the IAS examinations.