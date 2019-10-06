Ambala wall collapse: Case against contractor

A day after the death of five of a family including three children in a wall collapse incident at Ambala Cantt, district police registered a case of death due to negligence against the contractor on Saturday. Ambala Deputy Commissioner Ashok Kumar Sharma also ordered a probe to find out lapses on the part of local administration. The incident took place on Friday. Three children were injured in the incident.

The deceased were indentified as Taslim (43), his cousin Bala (26) and Taslim’s three children Amit, Sujit and Babu— of all them of the age group 5-12. The injured were identified as Taslim’s wife Milo, Khushi, a boy who was their neighbour, and a three-months-old child who were taken to the civil hospital. Taslims’ daughter, Jannat, who was seriously injured, was referred to the GMCH-32, Chandigarh, and discharged after the treatment.

The wall which collapsed was 18-feet long and 9-feet wide. The family of the deceased were living in a hut close to the wall. All the victims were sleeping in a temporary shanty, which was situated adjoining an old concrete wall constructed at the boundary of a marriage hall, King Palace.

SHO of PS Ambala Cantt, Inspector Narinder Singh, said, “An FIR was lodged against unidentified persons. The collapsed wall was constructed on the boundary of one King Palace. It is yet to be found out that who had constructed the wall. Employees of King Palace ahs declined that the wall was not withing their boundary. We inspected the spot and found there were two walls. There is also a construction work going on for a drain dug by the local MC.”

The residents of the colony alleged that the wall collapsed due to erosion caused by digging of an alternate drain to divert water flown into the Gudgudia Nala where a multistoryed parking lot was being constructed by the contractor under supervision of the municipal council.

Milo in her statement given to the police said that their family was watching TV in late night when the wall suddenly came down and their hut was buried under the debris. On hearing the noise, the neighbours rescued them. She said that the wall collapsed due to erosion caused by the drain dug by the MC.

The bodies were handed over to the relatives of the victims after postmortem in the civil hospital Saturday. Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij, Congress candidate Venu Aggarwal and independent candidate Chitra reached the hospital to meet the injured persons. Vij asked the DC to order an enquiry into the incident.